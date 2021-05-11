WHS’ Curry just misses medal

Daily Light report

AUSTIN — Waxahachie High School senior Emma Curry wrapped up a very successful high school athletic career on Saturday with a fourth-place finish in the Class 6A girls’ 1,600-meter run at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships.

Curry finished the 1,600 at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in a time of 4 minutes, 53,32 seconds, just two seconds out of third place. As expected, Denton Guyer senior Brynn Brown won the gold medal in 4:41,29, followed by the Katy Cinco Ranch duo of Sophie Atkinson and Heidi Nielson in second and third respectively.

In the 3,200-meter run later on Saturday, Curry slipped to eighth place, finishing the race in 10:53.49. The same trio who medaled in the 1,600 repeated their results, with Brown first, Atkinson second and Nielson third.

Qualifying for state track was the crowning achievement for Curry’s high school career. Curry is a four-time district champion and a three-time state qualifier in cross country, and in November signed a letter of intent to run track and cross country at Vanderbilt University.

Class 5A

Ennis sophomore Heath Vernor just missed out on a medal at the UIL state meet on Friday, finishing fourth in the 5A boys’ discus throw.

Vernor’s throw of 166 feet, 7 inches was less than six feet short of the throw by bronze medalist Hunter Harrison of Gregory-Portland. Chance Niesner of Montgomery Lake Creek and sophomore Alberto Orta of Friendswood tied for first place with throws of 176-10 each.

Vernor says that he will be ready to compete at an even higher level next year, as he will stay his course of working hard and training with his high school coach Hank Hollywood, as well as his personal trainer Dave Wollman out of Dallas.

Midlothian senior Maykayla Jackson competed on Friday in the 5A girls’ triple jump and finished sixth with a leap of 38 feet, 2 inches.

Jackson had six attempts and posted her best distance on her sixth and final jump.

Senior Tumi Onaleye of Katy Paetow won the gold medal by clearing 40-1.25, followed by senior Savoria Anderson of Burleson Centennial at 39-7 and junior Suzan Ogunleye of Pflugerville Hendrickson in third at 39.375.

Class 1A

A pair of young Ellis County athletes got their first taste of state track and field competition in the UIL state meet on Saturday and will be striving to return in coming years.

In the 800, freshman Jake Ozymy of Avalon finished fifth in a time of 2:08.41, just under 20 seconds off the winning pace set by Rocksprings’ Christopher Flores. Ozymy was a state cross country qualifier last fall.

Milford sophomore Jordan Essary finished ninth in the discus throw with a heave of 124 feet, 8 inches.

Class 2A

Italy senior Kort Holley competed in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles on Friday at the UIL state meet. Holley finished ninth in 16.17 seconds.