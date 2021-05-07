Anderson wins 3 medals at UIL state

Daily Light report

AUSTIN — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson finished with two gold medals and one silver medal on Thursday at the Class 4A girls’ competition at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships.

Anderson, a junior, won the triple jump gold medal with a winning leap of 38 feet, 10.25 inches, making history in the process as HHS’ first track and field state champion. She posted her winning distance on her third attempt, then watched as others attempted to better that mark. Runner-up Allie Estrada of Beeville Jones came the closest to her, but finished more than five inches short.

Anderson also won the 100-meter hurdles, finishing first in 14.23 seconds, a half-second faster than runner-up Alizah Villegas of Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Anderson settled for a silver medal, finishing second in 45.56 behind winner Abree Winfrey of Canyon. In the same race, junior Bre’anna Lacy of Life Waxahachie finished fourth in 46.27.

The only event Anderson didn’t medal in was the long jump, where she was sixth with a leap of 17-3.25.

Life Waxahachie’s 4x200 relay team of Chaniqua Tonge, Bre’anna Lacy, Sanai Gort and Emeri Adames was disqualified.

In Class 3A and 4A boys’ competition, several Ellis County athletes competed but came away without any medals.

The closest were in the 4A boys’ 4x100, where the Heritage team of Devin Hollie, Derwin Sneed, Cullen Stone and Carter Wilkerson placed fourth in 41.76 seconds; and in the 3A boys’ 200-meter dash, where senior Aidan Williams of Maypearl also just missed out on the medal stand with a fourth-place finish in 22.45 seconds.

Wilkerson also ran in the 100-meter dash and was sixth in 10.67 seconds. Other state qualifiers competing on Thursday included Life Waxahachie senior Darius Fuller, who finished fifth in the 4A boys’ triple jump with a leap of 43-10.75; and junior teammate Te’dric Robinson, who was eighth in the 4A boys’ 110 hurdles in 14.95 seconds.

The state meet continued Friday with Class 5A and 2A competition. The meet wraps up on Saturday with Class 6A and 1A events.