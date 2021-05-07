Going out in style: WHS’ Curry aims for state medals

Waiting until Saturday to run gives Waxahachie senior Emma Curry one extra day to compete as a Lady Indian.

Closing out an illustrious track and cross country career at WHS, Curry will run the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races on Saturday during the Class 6A competition at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Curry will compete in the 3,200-meter run at 9 a.m. Saturday, then will run in the 1,600 at 7:50 p.m. In both events, she will go up against some of the top distance runners in the nation: Brynn Brown of Denton Guyer, and Sophie Atkinson and Heidi Nielson of Katy Cinco Ranch.

Last November, Curry signed a national letter of intent to run track and cross country at Vanderbilt University.

Curry is the first distance runner from WHS to qualify for the state meet and likely would’ve qualified last year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down all spring sports in 2020. She is aiming to become the first Lady Indian to win a gold medal at state.

At the Class 6A Region II meet two weeks ago, Curry finished with a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run and added a close second in the 3,200-meter run at Midway High School’s Panther Stadium. Curry also won the district title in the 800 and advanced to area.

Curry, a three-time state qualifier and a four-time district champion in cross country, won the 1,600 with a time of 5:03.65 at regionals.

She holds WHS school records in the 800, 1,600, 3,200, 5K, 2 mile and distance medley relay. Her personal records are 4:54 in the 1,600 and 10:53 in the 3,200.

Also competing on Saturday are four total Class 1A entries from Ellis County. Three of them are from Milford: junior Jordan Williamson in the 400, sophomore Jordan Essary in the discus, and the 4x100 relay team of Braedyn Woodward, Jordan Williamson, Landon Williamson and Preston Galindo. Essary will compete at 11 a.m., followed by the relay at 5 p.m. and Williamson in the 400 at 6:45 p.m.

Also in 1A, freshman Jake Ozymy of Avalon will represent his school in the 800 on Saturday at 5:20 p.m.