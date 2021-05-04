Life leads locals to Austin for state track meet

Daily Light report

Several goal-oriented athletes from Life High School Waxahachie are realizing all of their hard work is paying off. They are headed to Austin to compete in the upcoming Track & Field UIL State Championships at The University of Texas at Austin.

Life qualified several athletes for multiple events. Both Darius Fuller and Te’derick Robinson qualified as Regional Champions in the Triple Jump and 110M hurdles, respectively.

Several Lady Mustangs also competed with finishes strong enough to advance to the state meet. Bre’Anna Lacy finished the 300M hurdles in 45.15, and the women’s 4x200M relay team comprised of Emeri Adames, Sanai Gort, Asia Rawlins, Ty’uanna Simmons, Chanique Tonge and Lacy finished in 1:44.37.

Life School Athletic Director, Scott Thrush, is excited for the athletes to have the opportunity to compete at the state level.

“With the disappointment of having our track season cancelled last year, nobody knew what to expect coming into this season. It’s been exciting to see these student athletes and coaches compete and have success doing what they love. The coaches and athletes have shown great resilience in making a return trip to Austin to compete at the highest levels,” says Coach Thrush.

The Mustangs will travel to the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday to represent their schools at the State Meet.

Fuller will compete in the triple jump at 2:45 p.m. and Robinson in the 110 hurdles at 5:45 p.m. The Lady Mustangs relay will go at 6:25 p.m., and Lacy will run the 300 hurdles at 7:10 p.m.

Other representatives from Ellis County on the boys’ side include Ennis sophomore Heath Vernor, who qualified in the discus at the Class 5A Region II championships two weeks ago. Vernor’s event will take place Friday at 3 p.m.

Midlothian Heritage has two boys’ entries in the 4A division. Heritage’s Carter Wilkerson will compete in the 100-meter dash at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday after qualifying with a time of 10.67 seconds at the regional meet.

Wilkerson will also anchor the HHS boys’ 4x100 relay team along with Devin Hollie, Derwin Sneed and Cullen Stone in the 4A race at 5 p.m. The team won the regional gold medal in 42.42 seconds.

Senior Aidan Williams of Maypearl will compete in the Class 3A boys’ 200-meter run on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. In 2A boys, senior Kort Holley of Italy will be entered in the 110-meter hurdles on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

The Milford Bulldogs will send three entries to state in Class 1A boys on Saturday: junior Jordan Williamson in the 400, sophomore Jordan Essary in the discus, and the 4x100 relay team of Braedyn Woodward, Jordan Williamson, Landon Williamson and Preston Galindo. Essary will compete at 11 a.m., followed by the relay at 5 p.m. and Williamson in the 400 at 6:45 p.m.

Also in 1A, freshman Jake Ozymy of Avalon will represent his school in the 800 on Saturday at 5:20 p.m.

The county’s girls contingent is led by Waxahachie senior Emma Curry, who will run the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races but won’t compete until the Class 6A portion of the meet on Saturday; and Midlothian Heritage one-woman medal machine Leah Anderson, who qualified in four events in the 4A girls’ division: the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, the high jump and the triple jump.

All Class 4A state events will be held on Thursday, and Anderson will have a long day ahead of her. She will compete in the long jump at 10:45 a.m., the triple jump at 2:45 p.m., the 100 hurdles at 5:45 p.m. and the 300 hurdles at 7:10 p.m.

Midlothian senior Maykayla Jackson will compete in the girls’ triple jump on Friday at 2:45 p.m. after she won a gold medal and qualified for state at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium. Jackson cleared 38 feet, 7 inches to win the event.