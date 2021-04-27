Ellis athletes advance to state meet

Daily Light report

HEWITT — Waxahachie senior distance runner Emma Curry will end her high school career with one final shot at a gold medal or two before she heads off to Vanderbilt University in the fall.

Curry finished with a first-place finish in the 1,600-meter run and added a close second in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 6A Region II championship track and field meet on Saturday at Midway High School’s Panther Stadium.

Curry, a three-time state qualifier in cross country, will move on to the University Interscholastic League state meet in Austin. The Class 6A championships will be held Saturday, May 8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

Curry won the 1,600 with a time of 5:03.65, while Lady Indian teammates Emilee Jones placed eighth in 5:21.43 and Alyson Moore finished 12th in 5:33.70. In the 3,200 race, Curry placed second in 10:53.27, just 3/10ths of a second from first, while Jones placed seventh in 11:31.50 and Moore placed ninth in 11:45.62.

Representing the Indians in the regional meet was junior Josh Harris in the triple jump. Harris placed 10th with a personal best of 43 feet, 10.25 inches.

Class 5A Region II

ARLINGTON —Midlothian High School senior Maykayla Jackson won the gold medal in the girls’ triple jump and qualified for state on Saturday at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.

Jackson cleared 38 feet, 7 inches to win the event. She will be the only MHS representative in Austin the weekend of May 6-8.

Among other Lady Panthers, Jade Ferrell finished fifth and Alexis Morris 11th in the high jump. Madison Morgan was eighth in the long jump finals, Avalon Mitchell was 10th in the 3,200 finals, Emma Garrison was 12th in the 100 hurdle prelims, and Aaniyah Hayes was 12th in the 100 prelims. The MHS relay teams finished sixth in the 4x100, seventh in the 4x200 and 16th in the 4x400 prelims.

In the boys’ division, MHS senior Andrei Fuentes led the way with fifth-place finishes in both the 110 and 300 hurdles as the Panthers ended their spring season at the regional meet. Fuentes also placed ninth in the triple jump.

Freshman Bryant Wesco added a fifth-place finish in the triple jump with a personal record of 44 feet, 4.75 inches. MHS’ Riley Angel was eighth in the long jump, and Elias Palmer was 12th in the 1,600 and 13th in the 3,200.

Ennis sophomore Heath Vernor is state-bound after throwing the discus 164 feet, 4 inches to win the regional gold medal. Senior Lion teammate Dorion Strawn placed fifth in the same event. Also, Ennis’ Tavia Williams was sixth in the girls’ discus.

Red Oak entrants Xzavier Augustus and Lajuan Flowers each set personal records in the boys’ shot put, finishing fourth and sixth respectively to led the Hawks. The Hawks’ 4x200 relay team finished fifth in the finals, and their 4x100 team was 13th in the prelims. Red Oak sophomore Christian Pierce was 12th in the 100 prelims.

Among the Lady Hawks competing at the regional meet, the 4x200 team was ninth, freshman Leanna Jackson was 12th in the 200 and junior Mya Womack was 14th in the 400.

Class 4A Region II

COMMERCE — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson cleaned up in the medal count once again and Life Waxahachie’s Bre’anna Lacy is also headed to state, after the two finished first and second in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles on Saturday at the Class 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium.

Anderson also won gold in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.39 seconds; won the triple jump with a total leap of 37 feet, 9.25 inches; and finished second in the long jump by clearing 18 feet, 9 inches.

Lacy was fourth in the girls’ 100 hurdles, and placed fourth in the 300 hurdle prelims but improved her standing in the finals. Likewise, Anderson was fifth in the prelims but surged to the gold medal, nosing out Lacy by four-one hundredths of a second in the finals.

Both Anderson and Lacy are juniors, meaning their high school track rivalry will continue into 2022.

Life’s girls 4x200 relay team of Chaniqua Tonge, Lacy, Sanai Gort and Emeri Adames earned an at-large state spot after finishing third in 1:44.37 in the finals. The best third-place time among the four regions were awarded the ninth and final berth.

Among other Life entrants, Life’s Jordynn West finished fourth and teammate Charzell Williams fifth in the 1,600, and the two placed fifth and sixth respectively in the 3,200.

Tonge was fourth in the long jump and 10th in the 100 prelims, Asia Rawlins was ninth in the long jump, Jasmine Pullins and Kayla Colquitt tied for 11th in the high jump, and the Life 4x400 team of Gort, West, Rawlins and Adames placed 13th.

For Heritage’s girls, Elizabeth Schmidt finished sixth in the discus throw; Alexandra Schmidt was 11th in the 800 prelims, 15th in the 3,200 and 16th in the 1,600 prelims; Madeline Berumen placed 15th in the 400 prelims; and Grace Sweeney was 16th in the high jump. The HHS girls’ 4x100 relay team was 11th in the prelims.

Ferris’ Tiffany Pace qualified for regional in the 100, and finished in 12th place in the prelims.

In the boys’ division, Heritage’s Carter Wilkerson and the HHS 4x100 relay team, and Life’s Te’dric Robinson and Darius Fuller punched their tickets to Austin as well. Robinson won the boys’ 110-meter hurdles in 14.36 seconds, while Wilkerson was silver medalist in the 100-meter dash in 10.67 seconds. Fuller won the triple jump, going 43-11.5.

The HHS boys’ 4x100 team of Devin Hollie, Derwin Sneed, Cullen Stone and Wilkerson blazed to the gold medal in 42.42 seconds. The Jags’ 4x200 team placed fourth and their 4x400 team was seventh.

Robinson came close to advancing in the 300 hurdles as well, placing fifth in the finals; and Wilkerson did likewise in the 200 and long jump, placing fourth in both events. Heritage’s Stone placed fourth in the 300 hurdles finals.

Life’s Cason Rogers was 11th in the 110 hurdle prelims and Fuller was 13th in the discus throw.

Other Heritage boys competing in the regional meet were Stetson Sarratt, who was fifth in the triple jump; Tavin Clark, eighth in the discus throw; Owen Vlach, who was 10th in the high jump; BJ Thomas, 13th in the pole vault; Coby James, 13th in the shot put; Damian Alexander, 14th in the shot put; Kasen Carpenter, 14th in the discus throw; Hollie, 15th in the 100 prelims; and Austin Craft, 15th in the 3,200.

Class 3A Region II

WHITEHOUSE — Maypearl senior Aidan Matthews is headed to state in the 200-meter dash after placing second in the Class 3A Region II meet at Wildcat Stadium over the weekend.

Matthews was second in both the 200 prelim, finishing in 22.53 seconds, and in the finals, hitting the tape in 22.11 seconds.

Other results for the Panther boys included junior Charlie Houdamann, who placed fifth in the high jump; senior Brady Gann, who was 10th in the pole vault with a PR of 12 feet; and junior Aaron Jett, who placed 15th in the long jump.

The Lady Panthers’ 4x200 relay team of Laney Davis, Evyn Stroud, Faith Adams and Morgan McAlister placed 14th in the prelims. Freshman Addyson Crouch was 12th in the high jump and junior McKinley Terry was 15th in the shot put.

Class 3A Region III

HEWITT — Led by junior Ian Williams, the Palmer Bulldogs posted a number of top-four finishes at the 3A Region III meet at Midway High School this past weekend.

Williams finished fourth in the 100 prelims and finals, fourth in the 200 prelims and sixth in the 200 finals.

Williams also ran the first leg of the 4x200 relay with teammates Damion Gonzalez, Makaden Bodie and Bralen Lopez. The team finished fourth in both the prelims and the finals.

Class 2A Region II

SPRINGTOWN — Italy senior Kort Holley qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles and will wait to see if he qualifies in the high jump at the 2A Region II meet at Porcupine Stadium.

Holley placed second in the 110 hurdle finals in 16.03 seconds after finishing third in the prelims. Holley also finished third in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, but didn’t receive an at-large invitation to state. Holley had also qualified for region in the 300 hurdles but did not compete.

Other Gladiators competing were Jaylon Hernandez, who finished ninth in the 200 prelims, and Evan Cunningham, who was 14th in the discus throw,

Class 1A Region IV

LEAGUE CITY — Milford’s Jordan Williamson and Jordan Essary and the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team will be headed to Austin after posting top finishes at the Class 4A Region IV meet.

Also headed to state is Avalon freshman Jake Ozymy, who finished second in the 800-meter run in a personal-record 2:07.03.

Williamson, a junior, was second in both the 400-meter prelims and finals, and set a PR of 51.53 seconds in the finals. Essary, a sophomore, won the discus throw with a heave of 129-10, also a PR, and was fourth in the shot put.

Milford’s 4x100 team of Braedyn Woodward, Jordan Williamson, Landon Williamson and Preston Galindo won gold in a time of 45.12 seconds after coming in second in the prelims. The Bulldogs also placed ninth in the 4x200 and 10th in the 4x400. Bulldog Donteh Williams added a sixth-place showing in the discus with a PR.

Ozymy also helped Avalon to a fifth-place finish in the 4x200 relay finals along with Colby Ornelas, Gabriel Pacheco and Erick Padron. In the 4x400 prelims, the Eagles placed ninth with CJ Meccariello joining Ornelas, Padron and Ozymy.

Other Avalon boys results included a 10th-place finish by Pacheco and a 12th by Jessy Morones in the 100 prelims, and a 13th-place finish by Padron in the 200 prelims.

On the girls’ side, Milford senior Lydia Brooks finished third in the triple jump, but fell short of state qualification. Milford’s Taniah Gates-Simmons finished sixth in the 100 finals; the 4x200 relay of Kalei Rigsby, Mariah Waters, Lynia Brooks and Gates-Simmons placed eighth in the finals; and Tyneesia Rogers was 12th in the discus and 13th in the shot. Lydia Brooks added fourth in the long jump.

Avalon’s Anna Sauers placed fifth in the 300 hurdle finals, while Alicia Ornelas finished seventh in the 400 finals. Hailey Zaidle was 13th in the 100 hurdle prelims. The Lady Eagles’ 4x400 team of Lizzy Rodriguez, Sauers, Addison Westmoreland and Ornelas was 10th in the prelims.