Milford sends 14 to regional meet

Daily Light report

MERIDIAN — The Milford High School track and field team qualified a total of 14 athletes for this upcoming weekend’s regional championships during the District 25-1A and 26-1A area meet at Meridian High School last week.

The Bulldog boys qualified all three of their relay teams to regionals. The 4x100-meter relay team of Braedyn Woodward, Jordan Williamson, Landon Williamson and Preston Galindo won the race in a time of 45.58 seconds, while the 4x200 team of Josh Martin, Galindo, Landon Williamson and Ka’Charo Cook was fourth in 1:39.65 and the 4x400 team of Martin, Woodward, Cook and Galindo was third in 3:55.77.

Milford added two more gold medals from Jordan Williamson in the 400 in 52.58 seconds and in the triple jump (40-7.5). Jordan Essary finished second in the shot put (40-3) and fourth in the discus (108-6), while Donteh Williams placed third in the discus (109-4.75).

In the girls’ division, the Lady Bulldogs were led by senior Lydia Brooks, who won the gold medal in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4.25 inches and in the triple jump, clearing 35 feet, 3.75 inches. Ta’Niah Gates-Simmons also won gold in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 13.67 seconds.

Other Milford girls advancing to region were Tyneesia Rogers, who won the silver in the discus (82-8.25) and the bronze in the shot put (29-4.5); and the 4x200 relay team of Kalei Rigsby, Mariah Waters, Lynia Brooks and Gates-Simmons, which finished fourth in 2:01.84.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will be competing in the Class 1A Region IV championship meet this Friday and Saturday at Challenger Stadium in League City.