Distance trio sweeps area meet for WHS

Daily Light report

HEWITT — Waxahachie’s trio of standout runners did it again on Thursday, sweeping the girls’ distance events at the District 11-6A and 12-6A area track and field meet at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Senior Emma Curry, freshman Emilee Jones and senior Alyson Moore repeated their performances at district last week. Curry won the 3,200-meter gold medal in a time of 10 minutes, 57.50 seconds, and the 1,600-meter in 5:03.84. Jones was second in both races with times of 11:21.30 and 5:19.07 respectively, and Moore was third in both in times of 11:38.80 and 5:22.71.

The same three runners also represented WHS as medalists at last November’s University Interscholastic League Class 6A state cross country championships in Round Rock.

All three will move on to the Class 6A Region II championship meet, which will also be held at Midway High School April 23-24. The Class 6A state meet will be held Saturday, May 8 at the University of Texas in Austin.

In the team rankings, the Lady Indians finished fourth with a total of 53 points, behind DeSoto, Duncanville and Mansfield Lake Ridge as 11-6A members swept the top four spots.

Among other Lady Indian entrants, senior Mya Williams was fifth in the shot put, junior Brooklyn Baskin was fifth in the pole vault and junior Cori Morgan finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a personal record.

On the boys’ side, the Indians will be sending an athlete to regionals as junior Josh Harris placed fourth in the triple jump, clearing 42 feet, 10.5 inches. Harris will return to Midway next weekend.

Also competing at the area meet was sophomore Calvin Simpson, who placed sixth in the 200-meter dash.