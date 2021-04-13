WHS girls finish 3rd in district finals

Daily Light report

DESOTO — The Waxahachie High School track and field team added a few more area qualifiers to their total on Friday during the final day of the District 11-6A meet at Eagle Stadium.

Senior Vanderbilt signee Emma Curry added two more gold medals to her collection, winning both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter finals as WHS swept the top three spots in the latter event, just as they did in the 3,200 on Wednesday. Curry ran the 800 in a school-record time of 2 minutes, 18.84 seconds, and took the 1,600 title in 5:14.69.

Freshman Emilee Jones placed second in the 1,600 in a personal-record 5:22.18, and senior Alyson Moore was third in 5:27.76. In the 800, Jones was fifth and junior Cori Morgan was sixth.

Curry, Jones and Moore will all advance to the District 11-6A and 12-6A area meet at Waco Midway on Thursday. Also advancing were junior Brooklyn Baskin, who placed second in the pole vault by clearing 8 feet even; and senior Mya Williams, who was second in the shot put with a school-record 38-9.

The Lady Indians finished third in the final district team standings with 86 points, behind DeSoto and Duncanville. WHS had led the girls’ team standings after Day 1 with 28 points.

Sophomore Scout Burns and senior Jessica Wakefield were sixth and ninth respectively in the shot put finals, and junior Cierra Washington finished eighth in the 100 finals after advancing in Wednesday’s prelims. The WHS girls’ relay teams placed sixth in the 4x100, sixth in the 4x200, and seventh in the 4x400.

In the boys’ division, sophomore Calvin Simpson placed fourth in the 200 final in a time of 22.18 seconds, and junior Josh Harris was fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 43-6.5. Both advance to the area meet.

Junior Gregory Clerkley finished eighth in the 400 finals after coming in seventh in the prelims. The 4x100 relay team was fifth and the 4x200 relay was sixth.

The Indians finished seventh in the boys’ team final standings.