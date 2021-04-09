WHS girls lead district meet after Day 1

Daily Light report

DESOTO — Several Waxahachie High School track and field athletes posted strong performances during Day 1 of the District 11-6A meet at Eagle Stadium on Wednesday.

The Lady Indians led the girls’ team standings after Day 1 with 28 points, followed by Cedar Hill and Waco Midway with 22 points each. The meet was scheduled to conclude on Friday morning at Eagle Stadium with the track finals, including the middle distance and relay events.

The Lady Indians, as expected, swept the top three spots in the 3,200-meter run finals. Senior Vanderbilt signee Emma Curry won the gold medal in a time of 11 minutes, 34.67 seconds, followed by freshman Emilee Jones in 11:54.79 and senior Alyson Moore in 12:09.60.

Curry, Jones and Moore will all advance to the District 11-6A and 12-6A area meet at Waco Midway next Thursday.

WHS junior Jessica Wakefield placed fifth in the discus finals with a throw of 115 feet, 10 inches, a personal record. Sophomore Ta’Ryiah Cooper was fifth in the high jump finals, clearing 4-8. Seniors Mya Williams and Haley Lindsey were seventh and eighth respectively in the discus finals and senior Jadyn Lee was 10th in the long jump.

In preliminary events, junior Cierra Washington was eighth in the 100, while sophomore Ella Brown was 10th in the 200 and junior Cori Morgan was 10th in the 400. Senior Madyson Henderson was 10th in the 300 hurdle prelims.

On the boys’ side, the top Indian athlete on Day 1 was junior Josh Harris, who placed sixth in the long jump finals with a leap of 20 feet, 9 inches. Junior Lucas Molina and freshman Eli Nance came in ninth and 10th respectively in the 3,200 finals, while juniors Edward Pryzbylski and Harris were eighth and ninth in the high jump finals.

Sophomore Calvin Simpson and junior Gregory Clerkley were seventh in the 200 and 400 prelims respectively.