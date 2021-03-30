Lady Indians win Mesquite ISD meet

Daily Light report

MESQUITE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians track and field team won the girls’ team championship going away on Thursday in the Mesquite ISD Invitational at Hanby Stadium.

The Lady Indians totaled 153 points in the meet, far ahead of second-place Mesquite Horn at 89.5 and third-place Mesquite Poteet at 88.5.

The Lady Indians picked up three first-place finishes in the distance events once again, with senior Alyson Moore winning both the 3200-meter run in a school-record time of 11 minutes, 40.07 seconds and the 1600 in 5:23.35. Freshman Emilee Jones won the 800 in a personal record time of 2:21.08. Junior Cori Morgan was second in the 1600 and third in the 800.

The Lady Indians’ 4x100 relay team of Jh’Kyah Head, Ta’Ryiah Cooper, Cierra Washington and Ella Brown won their race in a time of 49.06 seconds. In the 4x400 relay, the team of Brennan Ramirez, Charity Beckham, Cameron McBride and Destiny Majors placed fifth.

Among other WHS girls point scorers, Brown was fourth in the 200, and Madyson Henderson was second in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles.

WHS was also strong in field events. Jessica Wakefield, Mya Williams and Haley Lindsey claimed the top three spots in the discus, and Williams and Scout Burns were second and third respectively in the shot. Wakefield added a sixth in the shot.

Additionally, Head won the long jump, Brooklyn Baskin was second in both the pole vault and triple jump, and Cooper placed third in the high jump.

In the boys’ division, the Indians placed fourth in the meet with 86 points, behind West Mesquite, Mesquite Horn and Mesquite High.

WHS claimed gold medals by Sebastian Calderon in both the 1600 and 3200, and by Calvin Simpson in the 200. The 4x100 relay team of Quincy Johnson, Gregory Clerkley, Edward Pryzbylski and Simpson placed second, as did the 4x200 team of Clerkley, Johnson, Jermaine Jones and Simpson.

In the high jump, Josh Harris, Simpson and Pryzbylski placed third, fourth and fifth respectively. Clerkley was fourth in both the 400 and triple jump, Terrell Davis was fifth in the 100, and Harris was fifth in the long jump.

Next up for WHS is the District 11-6A championship meet, which will be held next Wednesday, April 7 at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium.