Lady Indians win Midway meet

Daily Light report

HEWITT — The Waxahachie High School track and field teams participated last weekend in the Midway Relays at Panther Stadium, with the Lady Indians taking home first place in the varsity team standings.

The Lady Indians totaled 166 points in the meet, finishing ahead of second-place Temple and third-place Midway in the girls’ portion of the meet on Friday.

The Lady Indians were led by the relays and distance runners once again.

In the 4x100, Jh’Kyah Head, Ta’Ryiah Cooper, Ella Brown and Cierra Washington won in 50.23 seconds, and the 4x200 team of Head, Brown, Cooper and Destiny Majors was second. The 4x400 team of Charity Beckham, Cameron McBride, Brennan Ramirez and Majors placed fourth.

Emma Curry won the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 21.15 seconds, with senior teammate Alyson Moore second. In the 1600, freshman Emilee Jones won in 5:29.68, with junior Cori Morgan placing second. Jones and Morgan reprised their finishes in the 3200 as well.

Majors, Cha’Darian Miles and Beckham finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the 100; Brown was third in the 200; and McBride third in the 400 to add to the WHS point total. Madyson Henderson finished fifth in the 100 hurdles, and Shania Simpson was sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Head finished first in the long jump with a personal record of 18 feet, 10 inches, while Brooklyn Baskin was second in the triple jump with a leap of 35-9, also a PR, and was second in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet. Other point scorers for the Lady Indians in field events included Mya Williams, third in shot put; Jessica Wakefield, third in discus; Scout Burns, fifth in shot put; Haley Lindsey, fifth in discus; Jadyn Lee, fifth in the triple jump; and Cooper, sixth in the high jump.

In the boys’ meet on Saturday, WHS finished third with 126 points, behind Belton and Temple.

the Indians garnered gold medals by Sebastian Calderon in both the 800 and 1600 and by the 4x200 relay team of Gregory Clerkley, Quincy Johnson, Roderick Hartsfield and Calvin Simpson. Simpson added a first in the high jump, clearing 5-10.

The 4x100 team of Johnson, Clerkley, Edward Pryzbylski and Simpson came in second, and the 4x400 team of Clerkley, Calderon, M’Erik Steen and Terrell Davis also was second.

Among other top performances, Simpson was second in the 100; Pryzbylski was second in the 200 and fourth in the 100; Corey King was third in the 200; and Lucas Molina was sixth in the 3200. In the field, Josh Harris was second in the long jump and fourth in the high jump; and Clerkley was third in the triple jump.