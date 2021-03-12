WHS strong at Big Green Relays

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians finished second and the Indian boys fourth in the 2021 Big Green Relays on a warm, cloudy Thursday afternoon at Lumpkins Stadium.

The Lady Indians shined in the distance events once again. Emma Curry, Alyson Moore and Cori Morgan swept the top three spots in the 1600-meter run, with Curry winning in 5 minutes, 6.59 seconds. The Lady Indians also swept the medals in the 3,200, with Curry, freshman Emilee Jones and freshman Whitley Blankenship finishing in order.

Jones finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:23.92, while Morgan was fourth in the same race.

WHS also performed well in the field events. Mya Williams won the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 7 inches, and Jh’Kyah Head won the long jump with a length of 18 feet, 1.75 inches. Brooklyn Baskin was second in the pole vault and third in the triple jump, and Jessica Wakefield placed third and Williams fifth in the discus.

In the relays, the team of Ella Brown, Cierra Washington, Head and Cha’Darian Miles finished second in the 4x100, while Head, Brown, Taz Valencia and Destiny Majors teamed up to finish third in the 4x200. WHS’ Charity Beckham, Cameron McBride, Majors and Valencia finished fourth in the 4x400.

Also among those contributing to WHS’ point total, Madyson Henderson was third in the 300 hurdles; Brown was fifth in the 100; Ta’Ryiah Cooper was fifth in the high jump and sixth in the 100; and Head was sixth in the 200.

The Lady Indians totaled 174 points, only trailing DeSoto, who had 214.5 points. Waco Midway was third, Temple fourth and Duncanville fifth.

On the boys’ side, senior Sebastian Calderon took the gold in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:36.64, and also in the 3,200 in 9:59.28. Gregory Clerkley won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 3 inches, and added a fifth-place finish in the 100 and a sixth in the long jump.

Calvin Simpson was second in the 200 and high jump, Terrell Davis was second in the high jump, Javon Cannon was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles, and Josh Harris was third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump for the Indians.

In the 4x200 relay, Davis, Corey King, Christian Jackson and Jermaine Jones took third place; and the 4x400 team of Clerkley, Davis, Calderon and Simpson also was third. The 4x100 relay team of Davis, Clerkley, Jones and Simpson finished fourth.

Next up for WHS is the Midway Relays in Waco on March 19 (girls) and March 20 (boys).