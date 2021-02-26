WHS thinclads sweep Kennedale meet

Daily Light report

KENNEDALE — The Waxahachie Indians and Lady Indians competed in the Kennedale Relays on Thursday, and both teams placed first in their respective divisions.

The Indian boys finished with 112 points, well ahead of second-place Burleson’s 79 and third-place Crowley’s 74.

In the relays, the WHS team of Terrell Davis, Gregory Clerkley, Quincy Johnson and Calvin Simpson won the 4x100 in 43.79 seconds. The 4x200 team of Johnson, Corey King, Jermaine Jones and Simpson was second. In the 4x400, the team of Davis, M’Erik Steen, Clerkley and Jones won in 3:46.55.

Senior Sebastian Calderon won the 800-meter run, finishing in a time of 2 minutes, 2.27 seconds. Calderon also won the 1600-meter in 4:41.87.

Freshman Jermy Jackson and sophomore King placed 1-2 in the 200-meter, with Jackson crossing the finish line in 23.98 seconds.

Among other point scorers for the Tribe, Davis was fifth in the 100, while Lucas Molina placed fourth in the 800; Jeremiah Avila was fifth in the 400; and Braden Buegeler was fifth in the 3200.

No field events were held at this meet.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Indians shined especially in distance events. Emilee Jones, Cori Morgan and Alyson Moore were first, second and third in the 800, with Jones crossing the finish line in 2:24.26. Emma Curry won the 1600 race in a time of 5:15.03, with Jones second in 5:27.82.

Curry and Moore finished 1-2 in the 3200, with Curry finishing in 11:51.40. In the 300 hurdles, Madyson Henderson of WHS was first in 51.43 seconds, while Morgan was second and freshman Casey McCrady was fourth.

The Lady Indians’ 4x200 relay team of Jh’Kyah Head, Destiny Majors, Ella Brown and Taz Valencia placed second, and the 4x100 team of Cierra Washington, Brown, Head and Cha’Darian Miles placed third. The 4x400 team of Brown, Brennan Ramirez, Majors and Valencia finished fourth.

Among other competitors from WHS, Charity Beckham was third and Cameron McBride fifth in the 400; and Ta’Ryiah Cooper placed sixth in the 200.

Mustangs also compete

Also competing at the meet were teams from Life High School Waxahachie. The Lady Mustangs were led by junior Bre’anna Lacy, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.59 seconds; and freshman Jordynn West, who finished second in the 400-meter and tied for second in the 3200-meter run.

Life’s 4x100 team of Lacy, Chaniqua Tonge, Sanai Gort and Ty’uanna Simmons won the race in 50.72 seconds. In the 4x400, the team of West, Gort, Kennedy Nobles and Simmons placed second.

Gort also placed third in the 100; Tonge was third in the 200; and Charzell Williams finished third in the 1600 and fourth in the 3200.

The Mustang boys also performed well with several strong showings. Life finished fourth in the boys' team standings with 70 points.

Kendrick Green was third, Dakari Edwards fourth and Sean Folarin sixth in the 100; Folarin and Green were fourth and fifth respectively in the 200; Kayden Jenkins was third in the 400; Terrance Ratcliff was third in the 110 hurdles; Te’drick Robinson was second and Ratcliff fourth in the 300 hurdles.

In the 4x100 relay, the Life team of Folarin Green, Robinson and Dakari Edwards placed second.