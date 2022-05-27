Ellis County HSSA tennis teams announced

Staff report

The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Tennis Players of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards.

The Players of the Year will be announced in a special section in both the Daily Light and Mirror to be published June 29 and 30 respectively. Nominees in other spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards are part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

All nominees are listed below in alphabetical order.

Here are nominees for girls’ Tennis Player of the Year:

Kerrigan Brown, Jr., Ennis

Justine Boehler, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Abbie Fritzsche, Sr., Ennis

Ella Goedrich, Sr., Ennis

Allie Helm, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Alexis Perez, Sr., Waxahachie

Christina Quipit, Fr., Mid. Heritage

Gwen Robinson, Fr., Midlothian

Peyton Shivers, Sr., Waxahachie

Cate Swize, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Haley Yates, Sr., Midlothian

Jaelee Young, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Here are nominees for boys’ Tennis Player of the Year:

Candon Birdwell, Sr., Midlothian

Max Glenn, Soph., Ennis

Dylan Gunn, Sr., Ennis

Daniel Janousek, Sr., Ennis

Trevor Jacobs, Fr., Ennis

Chance Kozlovsky, Sr., Ennis

Caleb McClain, Sr., Waxahachie

Anderson McClendon, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Josef Quipit, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Nick Sinopoli, Soph., Ennis

Caelan Weiss, Sr., Midlothian

Cannon Wheat, Soph., Mid. Heritage