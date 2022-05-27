Ellis County HSSA tennis teams announced
Nominees in girls’ and boys’ tennis listed; Players of the Year will be announced June 29
The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Tennis Players of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards.
The Players of the Year will be announced in a special section in both the Daily Light and Mirror to be published June 29 and 30 respectively. Nominees in other spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Ellis County High School Sports Awards are part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.
All nominees are listed below in alphabetical order.
Here are nominees for girls’ Tennis Player of the Year:
Kerrigan Brown, Jr., Ennis
Justine Boehler, Soph., Mid. Heritage
Abbie Fritzsche, Sr., Ennis
Ella Goedrich, Sr., Ennis
Allie Helm, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Alexis Perez, Sr., Waxahachie
Christina Quipit, Fr., Mid. Heritage
Gwen Robinson, Fr., Midlothian
Peyton Shivers, Sr., Waxahachie
Cate Swize, Soph., Mid. Heritage
Haley Yates, Sr., Midlothian
Jaelee Young, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Here are nominees for boys’ Tennis Player of the Year:
Candon Birdwell, Sr., Midlothian
Max Glenn, Soph., Ennis
Dylan Gunn, Sr., Ennis
Daniel Janousek, Sr., Ennis
Trevor Jacobs, Fr., Ennis
Chance Kozlovsky, Sr., Ennis
Caleb McClain, Sr., Waxahachie
Anderson McClendon, Soph., Mid. Heritage
Josef Quipit, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Nick Sinopoli, Soph., Ennis
Caelan Weiss, Sr., Midlothian
Cannon Wheat, Soph., Mid. Heritage