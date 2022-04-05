Ennis tennis sends 11 to regional playoffs

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — The Ennis Lions will be representing District 15-4A very well again, as 11 individuals will be involved in the next round of action.

The district tournament was held at the Ennis ISD Tennis Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 29-30. Due to some uncertain weather conditions, most of the matches took place inside of the interior facilities.

Head coach for the varsity is Keith Howard and JV coach in Wyatt Johnson. Both of these long-time Ennis coaches are also ably assisted by junior high tennis coach Heather Doslich.

Varsity results are listed below: Trevor Jacobs – Boys District Singles Champion; Janousek / Gunn – Boys District Doubles Champions; Kozlovsky / Glenn – Boys District Doubles 2ND place; Sinopoli / Glenn – Mixed District Doubles 2ND place; Berry / Honza – Mixed District Doubles 3RD place (alternates); and Fritzsche / Goedrich Girls District Doubles 3RD place (alternates).

The spring tennis season moves on in its regional playoffs set for April 12-13 at the Zplex Tennis Complex in Melissa. State tennis competition is slated for April 26-27 at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes, near San Antonio.

The Ennis boys’ team won the spring team trophy, as well. The results (in points) for both boys’ and girls’ divisions are following:

VARSITY BOYS

1ST – Ennis 15.5 points

2ND – Midlothian 6 points

3RD – Corsicana 5 points

4TH – Cleburne 1 point

VARSITY GIRLS

1ST – Corsicana 14 points

2ND – Midlothian 9 points

3RD – Ennis 4.5 points

Coach Howard also comments, “Our future for next year is looking bright. Our JV players made a strong showing on Thursday, March 31, at the Ennis ISD Tennis Center. And our boys team captured the JV team district award, just as did the Varsity boys team. I am also proud of our JV girls team that won the District Team Runner Up.”

Final team standings are listed below:

JV BOYS

1ST – Ennis 21.5 points

2ND – Corsicana 2.5 points

3RD – Red Oak 2 points

JV GIRLS

1ST – Corsicana 14.5 points

2ND – Ennis 8.5 points

3RD – Midlothian 3 points