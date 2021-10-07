Ennis takes 12th straight tennis district title

Patty Hullett

Daily Light corespondent

ENNIS — The Ennis tennis Lions did it again. On Tuesday, the varsity squad defeated its final district competitor, Cleburne, by a total game count of 16-3. That means that the Lions are district champs once again – and this time marks 12 consecutive years of reigning over the tennis courts representing teams in District 14-5A.

Amazingly, Ennis now has accumulated 80 district wins in a row. This is quite a tremendous feat in any sport.

At the end of the matches on Tuesday evening, Ennis athletic director Don Drake was on hand to officially present the District 14-5A trophy to Coach Keith Howard and his varsity team for winning another fall team tennis season.

The playoffs begin on Monday, and the top 4 seeded teams moving on are: #1 – Ennis; #2 – Midlothian; #3 – Corsicana; and #4 – Cleburne.

By winning the district title, the Lions are the top seed, and they will face off against the Crandall Pirates in the first round of the playoffs at 4 p.m. at the courts located at Kaufman High School.