Ennis tennis continues its winning ways

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The Lions of Ennis keep on their winning path in their quest for yet another 8-5A district championship in fall team tennis, but the season is still in its early stages so far.

The basis for competing in the fall season is a simple matter of amassing wins from the doubles division (3 boys doubles matches, 3 girls doubles matches, and 1 “mixed” doubles match – with a boy and girl team). The next format is accomplished by results from match-ups based on ladder positions seed #1 thru #6 in the boys singles division, then the same kind of match-ups (seed positions #1 - #6) are completed in the girls singles competition. Thus, the total number of team victories that are up for grabs in a fall tennis district contest equals 19 total matches: 7 doubles + 6 boys singles + 6 girls singles, which equals 19.

However, once one of the competing teams has accumulated a total amount of 10 games, the coach of the victorious team may call the match at the magic number of “10”, and the remaining matches do not have to be played out. This is up to the discretion of the winning coach. In other words, if a team reaches a total team game count of 10 wins along the way, that means the other opponent cannot possibly catch them, so many times the winning coach concludes the remainder of the matches early.

Ennis started out the 2021 season with its first district win against a closely-matched and tenacious team from Midlothian High School. From there, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, they squashed their opposition by a total game count of 19 victories to 0 over the Joshua Owls. After a bye week on Sept. 7, the Lions took to the visitors’ courts at Red Oak High School on Tuesday, Sept. 14, but the results were much the same. Ennis head coach Keith Howard called the tourney once his Lions had collected the 10 necessary wins, so the official game count was listed as 10-0.

Next up for the Lions will be another big district rival, as they will face the Corsicana Tigers on their home courts at the Ennis ISD Tennis Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21. They are expecting a large crowd to be on hand.