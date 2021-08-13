EHS kicks off another fall season of Lion tennis

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Head Coach Keith Howard, now in his 25th year of leading the EHS tennis team, says, “If it was easy, everybody would be good”….

Seasoned Coach Howard explains, “Our varsity squad has gotten off to a somewhat rocky start in our pre-season practice matches, but we take pride in not playing mediocre competition. Instead, we want to learn as much as possible in going up against some of the roughest tennis teams in our North Texas area and beyond. That’s why we have, over the past two weeks, played outstanding team programs like Waco Midway, Mansfield High, Kaufman, Wills Point, and Dobie High School of Houston.

“We have definitely faced some adversity, however, I remain super-proud of my team. We graduated 8 quality players last year, so to many that would mean this year is a rebuilding year. But one of our many goals every year is to win our district. We haven’t lost a district match in 11 yrs. I have put together a tough pre-season schedule to try and prepare the current players to defend the district crown for a 12th year in a row. So don’t worry about our pre-season win/ loss column thus far.”

Coach Wyatt Johnson’s role in the tennis program is assisting Coach Howard in managing and instructing the members of the Varsity team, as well as leading and supervising the Jr. Varsity group as well.

Johnson relays, “I am looking forward to another great tennis season. I take pride continuing on with another year of the Lion Tennis traditions we have as a program here within Ennis I.S.D. I am very grateful that we have the amazing support of the students, school administration, coaching staff, and the entire community of Ennis towards our program, and it is something that feels second to none.”

Here is Howard’s announcement of his fall varsity “team tennis” roster for 2021:

Freshmen: Trevor Jacobs, Addison Mireles, Easton Wesley

Sophomores: Brendan Barham, Halli Bertinetti, Max Glenn, Drestan Honza, Trinity Kopec, GW Mahone, Mackenzie Pierce, Reece Rendon, Nick Sinopoli, Luis Velasquez, Alexandra Wolfe

Juniors: Camrynn Bagwell, Kerrigan Brown, Gavin Caldwell, Abigail Collins, Kyle Erisman, Autumn Glenn, Daylee Hodges, Angelica Limon

Seniors: Victoria Berry, Jayden Davis, Abigail Fritzsche, Ella Goedrich, Dylan Gunn, Daniel Janousek, Chance Kozlovsky, Christopher Nicholson

Coaches: Keith Howard, Wyatt Johnson, Heather Doslich