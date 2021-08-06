Tennis Tribe routs Red Oak in opener

Daily Light report

RED OAK — The Waxahachie High School varsity tennis team dropped just one match on the day as they won, 22-1, over Red Oak on Thursday afternoon.

The girls team went 17-0, with Peyton Shivers, Alexis Perez, Emily Essl, Carli Reames, Grace Barker, Emerson Medford, Makena Sims, Maven Navarro, and Catherine Ayala each winning both their doubles and singles matches.

The boys team was 11-1, with Caleb McClain, Angel Garcia, Christian Montgomery, Eric Tran, Cale Hampton, Grayson Armstrong, Matthew Murray, and Blas Sotelo winning both their doubles and singles matches. Michael Rivera won his doubles match but lost his singles match 8-6.

Eleven of WHS’ matches ended in a Golden Bagel, 8-0.

Named as Girls' Match MVP was Emerson Medford, who won all 16 games played in her first high school match. Angel Garcia was the Boys' Match MVP, after he stepped up and played as the No. 2 overall boy on Thursday and won all 16 games played.