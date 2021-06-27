2021 Ellis girls’ tennis team announced

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ tennis team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for girls’ tennis are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere this coming Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Tennis selection criteria was based on placement in each championship tournament with consideration taken to previous awards won.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Girls’ Tennis Team are, listed alphabetically:

Player of the Year Finalists

Rylee Boston, Sr., Ennis

Zoe Howard, Sr., Ennis

Jaelee Young, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Team members

Kerrigan Brown, Soph., Ennis

Eleni Coleman, Sr., Midlothian

Gracie Gamino. Sr., Ferris

Perla Garcia, Sr., Ferris

Allie Helm, Soph., Mid. Heritage

Britney Pena, Jr., Midlothian

Alexis Perez, Jr., Waxahachie

Peyton Shivers, Jr., Waxahachie

Haley Yates, Jr., Midlothian

