Ennis tennis team works hard all year long

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

QUOTE: “Winners embrace hard work. They love the discipline of it. It’s the trade-off they’re making to win. Losers, on the other hand, see it as punishment.”

Why? The simple answer for the question posed above is this….. The Lions are not afraid of hard work, and neither are their dedicated coaches – Keith Howard, Wyatt Johnson, and Heather Doslich.

In fact, every year about this time as school is drawing to a close, this award-winning tennis program jump-starts the summer by offering “free tennis lessons” to children in groups covering: 1st thru 3rd grade; 4th thru 6th grade; and 7th thru 8th grade. This “free” camp just concluded May 27, and they had a large turnout as usual. Many kids that participate in this beginner program often decide to carry on in the sport of tennis when they reach junior high or high school. Many even come to the free lessons without a tennis racquet. But Head Varsity Coach Keith Howard is even willing to furnish Ennis kids with a “loaner” racquet, so they can give tennis a try.

So, from the beginner free lessons, the tennis just continues on throughout the summer months – and the Summer Camp lessons are reasonably priced so almost any child has a chance to learn more about the sport of tennis, if they so choose.

SUMMER CAMP #1 – for 1st thru 4th graders

COST: $20 per session

DAILY ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

* personal tennis instruction

* organized tennis games

* intro to quick start tennis

CAMP DATES: Session 1 – June 7th – June 10th

Session 2 – June 14th – June 17th

Session 3 – June 28th – July 1st

Session 4 – July 6th – July 8th

Session 5 – July 19th – July 22nd

Session 6 – July 26th – July 29th

SUMMER CAMP #2 – for 4th thru 6th graders

COST: $50 per session

CAMP ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

* personal tennis instruction

* tennis drills & games

* mental toughness training

* match play

CAMP DATES: Session 1 – June 7th – June 10th

Session 2 – June 14th – June 17th

Session 3 – June 28th – July 1st

Session 4 – July 6th – July 8th

Session 5 – July 19th – July 22nd

Session 6 – July 26th – July 29th

* And Coach Howard’s premier camps are FREE for E.I.S.D. students – for both junior high and high school students that are part of the Ennis Tennis programs.

SMASHMOUTH TENNIS ACADEMY

(7th & 8th grade Ennis Jr. High Tennis Players) @ EHS Tennis Courts

COST: free

CAMP DATES: Session 1 – June 7th – June 10th (10AM – 11:30AM)

Session 2 – June 14th – June 17th (10AM – 11:30AM)

Session 3 – July 5th – July 8th (10AM – 11:30AM)

Session 4 – July 19th – July 22nd (10AM – 11:30 AM)

(Junior Varsity & Varsity Tennis Players) @ EISD Tennis Center

COST: free

TIMES: 7AM – 9AM and 1PM – 3PM

CAMP DATES: Session 1 – June 7th – June 10th

Session 2 – June 14th – June 17th

Session 3 – June 28th – July 1st

Session 4 – July 6th – July 8th

Session 5 – July 19th – July 22nd

Session 6 – July 26th – July 29th

For more information, you may call the EISD Lions Tennis Center located at: 2500 Yorkstown Drive, phone number: 972/872-7450