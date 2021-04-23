Ferris tennis has successful year

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The Yellowjackets of Ferris will be will be closing out their tennis season in the next week or two, but what a nice way to end a successful 2020-2021 campaign.

Second year head coach Steve Simpson is proud of his varsity and junior varsity squads, and he is especially pleased to announce that one of his girls’ doubles teams is headed to the Regional Championships with a 2nd place District finish.

The young ladies that will be advancing to the next level of playoff competition will be Gracie Gamino and Perla Garcia. They are both seniors and have been playing together since junior high. This tandem is set to compete at the Regional Tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Longview.

In addition, the Yellowjackets also finished first for their boys junior varsity program in district competition. Although they won't be advancing to postseason play, Coach Simpson is extremely pleased with these kids, as all of them are freshmen – except for three older players.

The JV boys district winners are: Jay Nino (Fr), Levi Brady (Fr), Aaron Trammell, (Soph), Alex Rodriguez (Jr), Phillip Coumpy (Jr), Paulo Martinez (Fr), and Servando Garcia (Fr).