Tennis Indians compete at district

Daily Light report

WACO — The Waxahachie High School tennis team completed their spring season in the District 11-6A tournament on Thursday and Friday at Waco High School.

The top WHS performance was in girls’ doubles, as Peyton Shivers and Alexis Perez teamed up to finish in fourth place. The girls’ doubles team of Landri Kirk and Kaleigh Smith finished as district quarterfinalists.

In singles play, Thaddeus Horton was a district quarterfinalist in boys, as was Carli Reames in girls’ singles. In boys’ doubles, Caleb McClain and Dakota Corp were district quarterfinalists as well.

Also competing for WHS were Jake Duvall in boys’ singles; Catherine Reames in girls’ singles; Logan Jones and Angel Garcia in boys’ doubles; Emily Essl and Christian Montgomery in mixed doubles; and Grace Barker and Landon Jackson in mixed doubles.

The WHS tennis team is coached by Nicholas Tanner.