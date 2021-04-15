Ennis sends host of Lions to tennis regionals

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The Lions of Ennis took to the courts at Midlothian High School for a two-day district event on Monday and Tuesday, April 12 and 13.

Once again, the EHS netters took the top honors in the majority of the 5 district categories – Boys Singles, Girls Singles, Mixed Doubles, Boys Doubles, and Girls Doubles. At the end of the day on Tuesday afternoon, the final results were as follows:

TEAM RESULTS:

BOYS

1ST – Ennis, 17 points

2ND – Midlothian, 6.5 points

3RD – Corsicana, 4.5 points

GIRLS

1ST – Corsicana, 10 points

2ND – Ennis, 9 points

3RD – Midlothian, 8.5 points

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS: (for Ennis High School)

1ST Place – Boys Singles – Chance Kozlovsky

3RD Place – Girls Singles – Kerrigan Brown

1ST Place – Mixed Doubles – Josh Noel / Zoe Howard

2ND Place – Mixed Doubles – Nick Sinopoli / Rylee Boston

1ST Place – Boys Doubles – Jacob Mraz / Chandler Erisman

2ND Place – Boys Doubles – Dylan Gunn / Daniel Janousek

2ND Place – Girls Doubles – Maegen Newsom / Rebecca Almanza

Head Coach Keith Howard says, “I am one super proud coach! It was awesome to be able to put ourselves into position to compete at a high level in all five finals at the District meet on Tuesday, April 12. In the words of the famous philosopher Ice Cube, ‘Today was a good day.’ Now, we are anxious to make our mark at the Regional tournament to be held on April 27 and 28 at the courts of McKinney Tennis Center.”

Howard also wanted to thank his dedicated coaches – Wyatt Johnson and Heather Doslich.