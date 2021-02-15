Ennis tennis wins big at Corsicana tourney

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

CORSICANA — The Lions of Ennis found themselves in Corsicana last Tuesday, Feb. 9, on a very cool and blustery day for very challenging all-day tennis matches because of the weather elements. The central location for the meet was Mertz Tennis Center, in the central part of the city of Corsicana.

The winners from Ennis High School were as follows:

1) Mixed “A” Doubles: 1st place – Josh Noel and Zoe Howard

2) Mixed “B” Doubles: 1st place – Nick Sinopoli and Rylee Boston

3) Boys “A” Singles: 1st consolation – Chance Kozlovsky

Some of the participating schools at the tournament hosted by the Corsicana Tigers were: Ennis, Corsicana, Midlothian High, Waco Midway, Belton, Waco Vanguard, and Texas High.