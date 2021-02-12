Ellis County well-represented at Hwy. 287 tourney

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — Head Coach Keith Howard and Assistant Coach Wyatt Johnson hosted the annual Highway 287 tennis tournament at dual locations in the city of Ennis on Friday, Feb. 5.

Coach Howard handled the doubles action at the Lions Tennis Center, and Johnson conducted the singles competition at the high school courts, between EHS and the Junior High campuses.

Ellis County was well represented, as teams from Midlothian High School, Midlothian Heritage High School and home team Ennis played in the joint event. Joining these three schools were five others: Whitehouse, Mesquite Poteet, Colleyville Heritage, Corsicana, and Tyler Legacy.

Winners of the all-day affair are listed below:

Boys Doubles

1st – Whitehouse High School – Almanzan & Cox

2nd – Ennis High School – Mraz & Erisman

Consolation – Midlothian Heritage School – Bell & Sandridge

Girls Doubles

1st – Corsicana High School – Zhanb & Carpenter

2nd – Colleyville Heritage High School – Patel & Lutrick

Consolation – Midlothian High School – Coleman & Yates

Mixed Doubles

1st – Ennis High School – Noel & Howard

2nd – Colleyville Heritage High School – Shetty & Halai

Consolation – Colleyville Heritage High School – Tran & Trivedi

Boys Singles

1st – Colleyville Heritage High School – Revard

2nd – Ennis High School – Kozlovsky

Consolation – Whitehouse High School – Henson

Girls Singles

1st – Tyler Legacy High School – Deathrage

2nd – Midlothian High School – Pena

Consolation – Colleyville Heritage High School – Meitrotra