Ellis County well-represented at Hwy. 287 tourney
Ennis hosts Midlothian teams, several others in annual tennis tournament
ENNIS — Head Coach Keith Howard and Assistant Coach Wyatt Johnson hosted the annual Highway 287 tennis tournament at dual locations in the city of Ennis on Friday, Feb. 5.
Coach Howard handled the doubles action at the Lions Tennis Center, and Johnson conducted the singles competition at the high school courts, between EHS and the Junior High campuses.
Ellis County was well represented, as teams from Midlothian High School, Midlothian Heritage High School and home team Ennis played in the joint event. Joining these three schools were five others: Whitehouse, Mesquite Poteet, Colleyville Heritage, Corsicana, and Tyler Legacy.
Winners of the all-day affair are listed below:
Boys Doubles
1st – Whitehouse High School – Almanzan & Cox
2nd – Ennis High School – Mraz & Erisman
Consolation – Midlothian Heritage School – Bell & Sandridge
Girls Doubles
1st – Corsicana High School – Zhanb & Carpenter
2nd – Colleyville Heritage High School – Patel & Lutrick
Consolation – Midlothian High School – Coleman & Yates
Mixed Doubles
1st – Ennis High School – Noel & Howard
2nd – Colleyville Heritage High School – Shetty & Halai
Consolation – Colleyville Heritage High School – Tran & Trivedi
Boys Singles
1st – Colleyville Heritage High School – Revard
2nd – Ennis High School – Kozlovsky
Consolation – Whitehouse High School – Henson
Girls Singles
1st – Tyler Legacy High School – Deathrage
2nd – Midlothian High School – Pena
Consolation – Colleyville Heritage High School – Meitrotra