Tennis Indians earn all-district honors

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie High School tennis team received several honors at the conclusion of the 2020 fall team tennis season.

Coach Nicholas Tanner received District 11-6A Coach of the Year honors in tennis, and four singles players and four doubles teams all earned honorable mention honors for the Indians.

Thaddeus Horton and Dakota Corp at No. 1 Boys Doubles, and Jake Duvall and Logan Jones at No. 2 Boys Doubles were named honorable mention, as well as Alexis Perez and Peyton Shivers at No. 1 Girls Doubles, and Emily Essl and Grace Barker at No. 3 Girls Doubles.

Additionally, Dakota Corp at No. 5 Boys Singles, Caleb McClain at Boys Singles, Peyton Shivers at No. 1 Girls Singles, and Emily Essl at No. 4 Girls Singles were named honorable mention.

The Indians qualified for the Class 6A Region II team tennis playoffs this fall and faced Belton in the bi-district round.