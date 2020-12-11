SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Tennis Indians earn all-district honors

Tanner named Coach of the Year; WHS claims 8 spots on team

Daily Light report
The Waxahachie High School tennis team poses for a photo at the start of the 2020 fall season. The Indians garnered eight selections on the all-District 11-6A team, and head coach Nicholas Tanner was named Coach of the Year.

The Waxahachie High School tennis team received several honors at the conclusion of the 2020 fall team tennis season.

Coach Nicholas Tanner received District 11-6A Coach of the Year honors in tennis, and four singles players and four doubles teams all earned honorable mention honors for the Indians.

Thaddeus Horton and Dakota Corp at No. 1 Boys Doubles, and Jake Duvall and Logan Jones at No. 2 Boys Doubles were named honorable mention, as well as Alexis Perez and Peyton Shivers at No. 1 Girls Doubles, and Emily Essl and Grace Barker at No. 3 Girls Doubles.

Additionally, Dakota Corp at No. 5 Boys Singles, Caleb McClain at Boys Singles, Peyton Shivers at No. 1 Girls Singles, and Emily Essl at No. 4 Girls Singles were named honorable mention.

The Indians qualified for the Class 6A Region II team tennis playoffs this fall and faced Belton in the bi-district round.