Ennis tennis Lions fall to No. 1 state-ranked Highland Park

Patty Hullett

Daily Light contributor

ENNIS The Highland Park Scots of Dallas have enjoyed a dominating dynasty in high school tennis in Texas for many years. Their terrific teams have won 20 state titles in the last couple of decades, and 4 in-a-row consecutively from 2015 through 2019.

As a result of the playoff draw, the Ennis Lions were forced to take on the proverbial giant – “Goliath” (a/k/a HP) on Nov. 3, on their home courts at the Ennis I.S.D. Tennis Center. The Lions came into the battle with only a long shot opportunity at a Regional Quarterfinal Championship in mind. But, the Ennis team (sporting a #25 ranking in the state) had a pretty impressive record of their own – 6-0 in district play and an overall team record of 8-2. The Lions had only lost twice earlier in the season to two larger 6A schools (Arlington Martin High School and Tyler Legacy High School).

But one other important thing to remember is that EHS had surprisingly outlasted the No. 20 team in the state, Longview High School, on Oct. 29 in Tyler. The Lions defeated the Lobos by a final score of 10-8, with 8 matches going to the 10-point 3rd set tie-breaker scenarios.

And to further add to their accolades, the Lions were once again crowned the 2020 14-5A District Champs (for Region II, small school division). This equates to Ennis winning 74 straight district matches, or to put it another way, they have been champs for 11 consecutive years now.

The Lions always welcome a challenge, but try as hard as the Lions might, they could not overcome the Scots domination on the tennis courts last week. EHS fought tooth and nail, and even split several close sets that ended in third set tie-breakers – particularly in the doubles action that started the playoff tournament at their own home courts. However, in typical Highland Park fashion, they were the eventual victors and declared the fall team tennis champs by a final team count of 10-1. The Lions only win was from the No. 3 boys doubles duo that came away with a straight set victory.