Ferris raises racquet in 4A playoffs

Daily Light report

The Ferris tennis team assembles for a photo after their final playoff matches against Anna in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals at North Forney's courts last Thursday. The Yellowjackets fell to the Coyotes, 10-2. Ferris blanked Fort Worth Western Hills by a 19-0 score on Oct. 30. Head coach Steve Simpson says, "I am very proud of this team and how they have improved so much during the season." FHS varsity players are: Boys: Dominic Garcia, Mauricio Juarez, Alex Rodriguez, Paulo Martinez, Zach Brennan and Servando Garcia; and girls: Gracie Gamino, Perla Garcia, Lili Garcia, Dayaana Delgadillo, Catalina Coronado and Leslie Velasco.