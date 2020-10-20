WHS netters prepare for upcoming playoffs

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

The Waxahachie High School varsity tennis team is busy getting ready to represent their school in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs to be tentatively held in Belton against the home opponents, the Belton Pirates.

The exact date has not been determined as yet, but should be set within the next week or so. With the COVID pandemic still in the playoff mix, nothing is set in stone at the moment. The Indians ended up in fourth place in District 11-6A, so that qualifies them to continue on to the bi-district matches.

According to WHS head coach Nicholas Tanner, “Our bi-district (Belton) opponent will be tough, as they went undefeated in District 12-6A. If we get past them, then we will probably be playing one of the Rockwall high schools (Rockwall High or Rockwall-Heath High) – and they are always strong competitors.”

Last Tuesday on their home courts, the Indians easily handled the DeSoto Eagles that afternoon, 16-3.

Coach Tanner also relays, “Our varsity team played our last regular season match this past Saturday, Oct. 17, against Waco High. We won that match convincingly, 17-2.”

The Indians are working hard to be ready for their playoff challenge as a team. The coaches for WHS are Tanner and his assistant coach, Kit Alford.