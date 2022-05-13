Ellis County HSSA swimming teams announced

Staff report

The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Swimmers of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

The Swimmers of the Year will be announced in June. Nominees in other winter and spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

All nominees are listed alphabetically.

Here are nominees for girls Swimmer of the Year:

Sophia Bray, Sr., Midlothian

Makayla Bloom, Sr., Midlothian

Kaitlyn Brown, Fr., Mid. Heritage

Grace Garling, Sr., Waxahachie

Tyeler Hess, Jr., Waxahachie

Maggie Hunter, Soph., Midlothian

Madi Lofgren, Soph., Midlothian

Sarah Newcomb, Fr., Mid. Heritage

Kayleen Potter, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Hannah Saenz, Sr., Waxahachie

Sidney Sambell, Soph., Waxahachie

Elle Schenck, Sr., Midlothian

Here are nominees for boys Swimmer of the Year:

Lucas Cagle, Fr., Mid. Heritage

Cade Carrasco, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Jaxson Chambers, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Asa Condor, Jr., Waxahachie

Tate Cox, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Gabe Darrett, Sr., Midlothian

Jake Dawson, Sr., Midlothian

Cade Ferry, Sr., Waxahachie

Thomas Gattin, Sr., Waxahachie

Kalyb Holder, Jr., Midlothian

Kyle Pickett, Sr., Waxahachie

Jon Stephenson, Jr., Midlothian