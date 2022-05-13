Ellis County HSSA swimming teams announced
Nominees in girls’ and boys’ swimming are listed; Swimmers of the Year will be announced in June
The Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are proud to announce the nominees for the 2021-2022 Swimmers of the Year for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards, presented by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.
The Swimmers of the Year will be announced in June. Nominees in other winter and spring sports will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Ellis County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.
All nominees are listed alphabetically.
Here are nominees for girls Swimmer of the Year:
Sophia Bray, Sr., Midlothian
Makayla Bloom, Sr., Midlothian
Kaitlyn Brown, Fr., Mid. Heritage
Grace Garling, Sr., Waxahachie
Tyeler Hess, Jr., Waxahachie
Maggie Hunter, Soph., Midlothian
Madi Lofgren, Soph., Midlothian
Sarah Newcomb, Fr., Mid. Heritage
Kayleen Potter, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Hannah Saenz, Sr., Waxahachie
Sidney Sambell, Soph., Waxahachie
Elle Schenck, Sr., Midlothian
Here are nominees for boys Swimmer of the Year:
Lucas Cagle, Fr., Mid. Heritage
Cade Carrasco, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Jaxson Chambers, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Asa Condor, Jr., Waxahachie
Tate Cox, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Gabe Darrett, Sr., Midlothian
Jake Dawson, Sr., Midlothian
Cade Ferry, Sr., Waxahachie
Thomas Gattin, Sr., Waxahachie
Kalyb Holder, Jr., Midlothian
Kyle Pickett, Sr., Waxahachie
Jon Stephenson, Jr., Midlothian