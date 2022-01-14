Indian swim team finishes strong and united

Daily Light report

The WHS swim team traveled to Waco on Saturday, Jan. 8 for the last regular season meet at the Midway Winter Invitational. This was the most challenging swim meet so far as they raced against several elite opponents. When all the final scores had been tallied, the Lady Indians took 3rd Place overall. The Indian Men were able to secure 2nd Place.

At the end of the day the Indian swimmers took pride in their competitive nature at this event, as well as their determination to remain focused and pull together as a team. The WHS swim team finished in 3rd place for their combined team score.

As the swim season is quickly coming to an end, Coach Tamara Pruitt expressed how proud she was of her senior swimmers.

“This is the largest senior class of swimmers in the history of the WHS swim program,” she said. “This group is versatile. A few are able to swim all four strokes at a competitive level, so we have many options going into the district meet. This is a very special group of seniors.”

The Indian swim team is looking strong for the UIL 6A District Meet in Mansfield this Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. Several of the swim team members such as: Cade Ferry, Thomas Gattin, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess, Asa Condor, Keira Lehman, Victoria Chavarria, and Sydney Sambell are expected to be seeded in the top 3 of their individual strokes going into district. All 3 of the girls’ and boys’ relays have the opportunity of being on the medal stand.

The WHS swimmers invite fans to attend and show their Waxahachie Spirit by coming out and supporting them on the 19th.

Follow Waxahachie High School Swimming on Instagram @hachiendnswim or like on Facebook at Waxahachie Swimming.

The following are the WHS individuals and relays that placed in the top 6 of their 24 events:

Individual results

Women 200 Freestyle - 6thPlace, Hannah Saenz

Men 200 Freestyle - 2nd Place, Cade Ferry

Men 200 Freestyle - 2nd Place, Thomas Gattin

Men 200 IM - 4th Place, Asa Condor

Women 50 Freestyle - 3rd Place, Tyeler Hess

Men 50 Freestyle - 6th Place, Thomas Gattin

Women 100 Freestyle - 2nd Place, Tyeler Hess

Men 500 Freestyle - 2nd Place, CadeFerry

Women 100 Backstroke - 6th Place, Victoria Chavarria

Men 100 Backstroke - 5th Place, Asa Condor

Women 100 Breastroke - 6th Place, Sidney Sambell

Relay results

Women 200 Medley Relay - 5th Place, Grace Garling (12), Sydney Sambell (10), Kayla Brown (11), Victoria Chavarria (10)

Men 200 Medley “A” Relay - 3rd Place, Asa Condor (11), Gabe Perez (12), Enrique Martinez (12), Kyle Pickett (12)

Women 200 Freestyle “A” Relay - 3rd Place, Grace Garling (12), Sidney Sambell (10), Hannah Saenz (12), Tyeler Hess (11)

Women 200 Freestyle “B” Relay - 5th Place, Emma Perkins (10), Kayla Brown (11), Ryann (10), Ava Boughton (10)

Men 200 Freestyle “A” Relay - 1st Place, Cade Ferry (12), Asa Condor (11), Kyle Pickett (12), Thomas Gattin (12)

Men 200 Freestyle “B” Relay - 5th Place, Joshua Reiser (10), Drew Hamilton (), Judd Sears Nash (9), Gabe Perez (12)

Women 400 Freestyle “A” Relay - 4th Place, Tyeler Hess (11), Victoria Chavarria(10), Grace Gurling (12), Hannah Saenz (12)

Men 400 Freestyle “A” Relay - 2nd Place, Asa Condor (11), Cade Ferry (12), Enrique Martinez (12), Thomas Gattin (12)