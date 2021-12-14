WHS swim team secures first place

Annaleise Saenz

Daily Light contributor

FORT WORTH — The Waxahachie High School swim team competed at the Southwest Winter Invitational on Saturday. The Indian men dominated the lanes and secured first place out of 10 teams. The Lady Indians, with several impressive races, took second place out of nine teams.

The highlight of the meet was when junior Tyeler Hess broke the WHS record in the 50-yard freestyle that had stood since 2003. Her time of 26.21 beat the old record of 26.36.

Throughout the day the upperclassmen and veteran swimmers proved their ability by taking many first and second place individual spots which gained heavy points toward the overall team placement. However, if this season has proven anything about the entire WHS team, it has been the commitment to hard work, perseverance, and team unity.

On Saturday, as in the past meets, the Indian swimmers came together and collectively contributed to the overall team score earning the “W” as a team. The hard-fought 4th-6th place wins from Ryan Sledge, Grace Garling, Alyssa Bonnette, Enrique Martinez, Gabe Perez, Judd Sears Nash, Kayla Brown, Lucas Kelley, and both the “B” relay teams gained necessary points. These 4th-6th place earnings helped to seal the WHS lead and ultimately the team win. It was a great day to be a WHS swimmer!

As the swim season narrows down, Tamara Pruitt, WHS swim coach, is expecting more records to be broken and individual personal best times to be achieved.

The Indians will be competing in Waco Midway on Jan. 8 for their last regular season meet. The District 6–6A Championship Meet will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Mansfield ISD Natatorium and the WHS swimmers would love to see you there to show your support and Indian pride.

Follow Waxahachie High School Swimming on Instagram @hachiendnswim or like on Facebook at Waxahachie Swimming.

The following are the WHS Individuals and Relays that placed in the top 6 of their events:

Individual results

Women 200 Freestyle: 1st Place, Hannah Saenz

Men 200 Freestyle: 1st Place, Cade Ferry

Men 200 Freestyle: 2nd Place, Thomas Gattin

Women 200 IM: 1st Place, Sidney Sambell

Women 200 IM: 2nd Place, Kiera Lehman

Women 200 IM: 6th Place, Alyssa Bonnette

Men 200 IM: 1st Place, Asa Condor

Women 50 Freestyle: 1st Place & New WHS Record, Tyeler Hess

Men 50 Freestyle: 1st Place, Thomas Gattin

Men 50 Freestyle: 3rd Place, Eric Tran

Men 50 Freestyle: 6th Place, Enrique Martinez

Women 100 Freestyle: 1st Place, Tyeler Hess

Women 100 Butterfly: 2nd Place, Hannah Saenz

Women 100 Butterfly: 3rd Place, Kayla Brown

Women 100 Freestyle: 2nd Place, Sidney Sambell

Women 100 Freestyle: 5th Place, Grace Gurling

Men 100 Freestyle: 2nd Place, Kyle Pickett

Men 100 Freestyle: 4thPlace, Judd Sears Nash

Women 500 Freestyle: 1st Place, Keira Lehman

Men 100 Backstroke: 1st Place, Cade Ferry

Men 100 Backstroke: 3rd Place, Asa Condor

Women 100 Breaststroke: 3rd Place, Kayla Brown

Men 100 Breaststroke: 1st Place, Gabe Perez

Men 100 Breaststroke: 2nd Place, Eric Tran

Men 100 Breaststroke: 4th Place, Lucas Kelley

Relay results/points earned

Women 200 Medley “A” Relay: 2nd Place, Grace Garling (12), Sydney Sambell (10), Hannah Saenz (12), Keira Lehman (10): 34 pts

Women 200 Medley “B” Relay: 4th Place, Addison Kimbrell (9), Ava Boughton (10), Kayla Brown (11), Ryann Sledge (10): 30 pts

Men 200 Medley “A” Relay: 1st Place, Asa Condor (11), Gabe Perez (12), Enrique Martinez (12), Kyle Pickett (12): 40 pts

Men 200 Medley “B” Relay: 4th Place, Darrell Sears (10), Lucas Kelley (9), Matthew Powell (9), Eric Tran (11): 30 pts

Women 200 Freestyle “A” Relay: 1st Place, Ava Boughton (10), Grace Gurling (12), Kayla Brown (11), Tyeler Hess (11): 32 pts

Women 200 Freestyle “B” Relay: 6th Place, Alyssa Bonnette (12), Haylee Flannagan (10), Ryann Sledge (10), Addison Kimbrell (9): 26 pts

Men 200 Freestyle “A” Relay – 1st Place, Cade Ferry (12), Asa Condor (11), Enrique Martinez (12), Thomas Gattin (12): 40 pts

Men 200 Freestyle “B” Relay: 4th Place Gabe Perez (12), Luke Tran (12), Judd Sears Nash (9), Eric Tran (11): 30 pts

Women 400 Freestyle “A” Relay: 1st Place, Tyeler Hess (11), Keira Lehman (10), Grace Garling (12), Hannah Saenz (12): 40 pts

Women 400 Freestyle “B” Relay- 3rd Place, Ryann Sledge (10), Alyssa Bonnette (12), Haylee Flannagan (10), Addison Kimbrell (9): 32 pts

Men 400 Freestyle “A” Relay: 1st Place, Kyle Pickett (12), Cade Ferry (12), Enrique Martinez (12), Thomas Gattin (12): 40 pts

Men 400 Freestyle “B” Relay: 2nd Place, Judd Sears Nash (9), Luke Tran (12), Josh Reiser (11), Gabe Perez (12): 34 pts

Men 400 Freestyle “C” Relay: 3rd Place, Cullen Brown (10), James Garcia (12), Matthew Powell (9), Darrell Sears (10): 32 pts