Ferry leads WHS to a 4-year first

Daily Light report

Stepping onto the blocks on Saturday at the 6A Annual Lewisville Hebron Invitational was a culmination of hard work, dedication, and a dream for Cade Ferry.

For 20 laps he kept his chosen pace and never wavered. His counter, Luke Tran, watched the splits after each lap and made sure to give Ferry the correct signals so he knew he was on track to break the record that had stood since 2002. For years, Waxahachie High School swimmers have been chasing that record, but no one had been able to beat it, until Saturday. With a time of 5:29.82, Ferry beat Michael Kelsey’s time of 5:34.73 by almost 5 seconds.

Ferry, a senior captain, joined the high school swim team as a freshman with many years of club swim experience. That experience immediately made him a leader and stand out on the swim team. Before he swam his record breaking 500, he won the 200 freestyle about an hour before the longest distance race in high school swimming, the 500.

Amazingly enough, after breaking the record, Ferry joined his 3 teammates and sprinted another 50 yards in the 200 freestyle relay leading them to another 1st place finish. He ended the meet in the last event of the day by swimming another 100 yard sprint on the 400 freestyle relay team along with Asa Condor, Kyle Pickett, and Thomas Gattin. This event, along with their 2nd place 400 Freestyle Relay, earned 74 points and helped seal their spot in the men’s division.

Ferry’s performance helped lead the WHS boys’ team to their first team victory since moving up to UIL 6A standing. The WHS swim team has 3 more regular season meets left before the district meet in January and perhaps Cade will challenge his own record again.

The Lady Indians had some fast individual and relay events. Senior captain Hannah Saenz started out the individual events by placing 1st place in the Individual 200 Freestyle, followed by a 2nd place in the 100 Butterfly. She was able to get 37 points to contribute to the WHS ladies’ scoreboard. Tyeler Hess, 11th grade, placed 1st in both the 50 and 100 Freestyle events, allowing her to earn 40 points for the Lady Indians. Keira Lehman, 10th grade, also had another impressive swim this week and earned high individual points in the 500 Freestyle by placing 2nd in the event. Lehman’s swim added 17 points to the ladies’ overall points.

Both the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relay A teams claimed 1st place adding 80 points to the Lady Indians’ overall score. With an accumulation of those big numbers posted and the overall points earned by all the other hard working girls, the Lady Indians placed 2nd overall, just 4 points shy of 1st.

The WHS swimmers invite fans to attend a meet this season and show their Waxahachie Spirit. The next swim meet is on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the LISD Aquatic Center. Meet starts at 9 a.m.

The following are the WHS Individuals and Relays that placed in the top 6 of their events:

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Women 200 Freestyle - 1st Place, Hannah Saenz

Women 200 Freestyle - 5th Place, Grace Garling

Men 200 Freestyle - 1st Place, Cade Ferry

Men 200 Freestyle - 3rd Place, Thomas Gattin

Men 200 IM - 4th Place, Asa Condor

Women 50 Freestyle - 1st Place, Tyeler Hess

Women 50 Freestyle - 4th Place, Addison Gifford

Men 50 Freestyle - 2nd Place, Thomas Gattin

Men 50 Freestyle - 3rd Place, Eric Tran

Men 50 Freestyle - 4th Place, Enrique Martinez

Men 50 Freestyle - 5th Place, Kyle Pickett

Women 100 Butterfly - 2nd Place, Hannah Saenz

Women 100 Freestyle - 1st Place, Tyeler Hess

Men 100 Freestyle - 3rd Place, Kyle Pickett

Men 100 Freestyle - 5th Place, Bryce Thomison

Women 500 Freestyle - 2nd Place, Keira Lehman

Women 500 Freestyle - 4th Place, Alyssa Bonnette

Men 500 Freestyle - 1st Place & WHS New Best Record – Cade Ferry

Women 100 Backstroke - 5th Place, Victoria Chavarria

Men 100 Backstroke - 3rd Place, Asa Condor

Women 100 Breaststroke - 5th Place, Alyssa Bonnette

Men 100 Breaststroke - 4th Place, Gabe Perez

Men 100 Breaststroke - 5th Place, Enrique Martinez

Men 100 Breaststroke - 6th Place, Eric Tran

RELAY RESULTS/Points Earned

Women 200 Medley Relay - 4th Place, Victoria Chavarria (10), Emma Perkins (10), Keira Lehman (10), Isa Alcala (10) - 30 pts

Men 200 Medley Relay - 5th Place, Gabe Perez (12), Kyle Pickett (12), Enrique Martinez (12), Bryce Thomison (9) - 28 pts

Men 200 Medley Relay - 6th Place, Darrell Sears (10), Tran Eric (11), Matthew Powerll (9), Luke Tran (12) - 26 points

Women 200 Freestyle A Relay - 1st Place, Tyeler Hess (11), Victoria Chavarria (10), Grace Garling (12), Hannah Saenz (12) - 40 pts

Women 200 Freestyle B Relay – 5th Place, Isa Acala (10), Addison Kimbrell (9), Emma Perkins (10), Kayla Brown(11) - 30 pts

Men 200 Freestyle A Relay - 1st Place, Cade Ferry (12), Asa Condor (11), Kyle Pickett (12), Thomas Gattin (12) - 40 pts

Men 200 Freestyle B Relay - 5th Place, Bryce Thomison (9), Gabe Perez (12), Judd Sears Nash (), Eric Tran (12) - 28pts

Women 400 Freestyle A Relay - 1st Place, Tyeler Hess (11), Keira Lehman(10), Grace Garling (12), Hannah Saenz (12) - 40 pts

Women 400 Freestyle B Relay - 5thPlace, Addison Kimbrell (9), Alyssa Bonnette (12), Haylee Flanagan (10), Kayla Brown (11) - 28 pts

Men 400 Freestyle A Relay - 2nd Place, Thomas Gattin (12), Enrique Martinez (12), Asa Condor (11) Cade Ferry (12) - 34 pts

Men 400 Freestyle B Relay - 5th Place, Joshua Reisner (11), Matthew Powell (9), Luke Tran (12), Judd Sears Nash (9) - 28 pts