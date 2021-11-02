Indian swimmers take 2nd at Midway

Annaleise Saenz

Daily Light contributor

HEWITT — The Waxahachie swim team competed on Saturday at the Annual Spooktacular Swim Meet hosted by Midway High School. The WHS swimmers raced against nine other teams at the swim meet.

Both the Indian men and women swam hard and were able to hold their position in the top 3 throughout the event. The Waxahachie swim team claimed second place overall.

The Indian men raced hard as well on Saturday and came in second place. Throughout the meet Senior/Captain Cade Ferry did an astounding job and was able to bring in some heavy points for the team with his 1st place victory in the Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke. Thomas Gattin’s 1st place victory in the Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle also contributed to the high points earned. The Hachie Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay “A” team was seeded in 2nd place, however Ferry, Condor, Pickett, and Gattin were not going to accept anything but a win and each relay member swam hard to the finish. These 4 WHS swimmers made a statement and walked away with the “W” making this two meets in a row.

The Lady Indians had some very good swims and were able to take second place. Although they were challenged throughout the meet by the Midway swimmers, the Hachie Ladies did not relent and consistently answered back. As the meet came to a close and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay began, the Lady Indians “A” team was seeded in the 3rd spot, but by the completion of the second leg they were trailing in 4th place. However, Sidney Sambell’s (3rd leg) explosive entry caught up with Midway and got the Indian girls back into 3rd position. Senior/Captain Hannah Saenz swam the anchor and was able to aggressively pull ahead and grab the 2nd place for the women’s team.

The next WHS swim meet is on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Lewisville Hebron Invitational at the LISD Aquatic Center in The Colony. Meet starts at 9 a.m.

The following are the WHS individuals and relays that placed in the top 6 of their events:

Individual results

Women 200 Yard Freestyle – 3rd Place, Grace Garling

Men 200 Yard Freestyle - 1st Place, Thomas Gattin

Men 200 Yard Freestyle – 4th Place, Joshua Reiser

Men 200 Yard Freestyle - 4th Place, Gabe Perez

Women 200 Yard IM – 4th Place, Keira Lehman

Women 200 Yard IM – 5th Place, Alyssa Bonnette

Men 200 Yard IM – 4th Place, Asa Condor

Women 50 Freestyle – 2nd Place, Tyeler Hess

Women 50 Freestyle – 4th Place, Sidney Sambell

Men 50 Freestyle – 4th Place, Cade Ferry

Women 100 Yard Butterfly – 4th Place, Hannah Saenz

Women 100 Yard Freestyle – 3rd Place, Tyeler Hess

Women 100 Yard Freestyle – 4th Place, Sidney Sambell

Men 100 Yard Freestyle – 5th Place, Enrique Martinez

Men 100 Yard Freestyle – 6th Place, Gabe Perez

Women 500 Yard Freestyle - 5th Place, Alyssa Bonnette

Women 100 Yard Backstroke - 6th Place, Victoria Chavarria

Men 100 Yard Backstroke - 1st Place, Cade Ferry

Men 100 Yard Backstroke - 3rd Place, Asa Condor

Men 100 Yard Breaststroke - 6th Place, Gabe Perez,

Relay results

Women 200 Yard Medley A Relay - 2nd Place, Victoria Chavarria (10), Sidney Sambell (10), Hannah Saenz (12), Tyeler Hess (11)

Women 200 Yard Medley B Relay – Isa Alcala (10), Emma Perkins (10), Addison Kimbrell (9), Ryann Sledge (10)

Men 200 Yard Medley A Relay - 4th Place, Gabe Perez (12), Kyle Pickett (12), Enrique Martinez (12), Bryce Thomison (9)

Women 200 Yard Freestyle A Relay – 2nd Place, Grace Garling (12), Victoria Chavarria (10), Keira Lehman (10), Tyeler Hess (11)

Women 200 Yard Freestyle B Relay – 5th Place, Isa Acala (10), Addison Kimbrell (9), Emma Perkins (10), Haylee Flanagan (10)

Men 200 Yard Freestyle A Relay - 1st Place, Cade Ferry (12), Asa Condor (11), Kyle Pickett (12), Thomas Gattin (12)

Men 200 Yard Freestyle B Relay – 4th Place, Bryce Thomison (9), Gabe Perez (12), Luke Tran (12), Eric Tran (12)

Women 400 Yard Freestyle A Relay – 2nd Place, Grace Garling (12), Keira Lehman(10), Sydney Sambell (10), Hannah Saenz (12)

Men 400 Yard Freestyle A Relay - 2nd Place, Enrique Martinez (12), Asa Condor (11), Cade Ferry (12) Thomas Gattin (12)

Men 400 Yard Freestyle B Relay – 4th Place, Darrel Sears (10), Joshua Reiser (9), Luke Tran (12), Matthew Powell (9)