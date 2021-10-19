WHS swimmers continue to impress

Annaleise Saenz

Special to the Daily Light

DUNCANVILLE — The Waxahachie High School swim team competed against Duncanville and South Grand Prairie in a Class 6A tri-meet last Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The Lady Indians dominated the pool and took first in five of six individual events. Not only did they show up to win individually, they also ruled their lanes as relay teammates and took first in all three (A) relay races: women 200 medley relay, women 200 free relay, and women 400 free relay. The WHS lady swimmers claimed first place Overall.

The Indian men raced hard as well, and received second place overall. Out of their five individual events, they walked away with four first place individual standings. Throughout the team (A) relays, the Indian swimmers held their positions and did well walking away with two second-place standings. And after an intense 200 freestyle relay, they were able to pull off the “W” and claim first place.

The highlight of the evening was when Tyeler Hess came within 4/100s away from breaking the 50 free individual record that was set in 2003. Coach Tamara Pruitt is expecting this long-held record to be broken soon.

The next swim meet is this Saturday at the Keller ISD Invitational, Keller ISD Natatorium. Meet starts at 7:40 a.m.

The following are the WHS Individuals and Relays that placed in the top 5 of their events:

Individual Results

Women 200 Yard Freestyle — First place, Hannah Saenz

Women 200 Yard Freestyle — Second place, Victoria Chavarria

Men 200 Yard Freestyle — First place, Thomas Gattin

Men 200 Yard Freestyle — Third place, Joshua Reiser

Men 200 Yard Freestyle — Fourth place, Gabe Perez

Women 200 Yard IM — Second place, Keira Lehman

Women 200 Yard IM — Fourth place, Alyssa Bonnette

Women 50 Freestyle — First place, Tyeler Hess

Women 50 Freestyle — Second place, Sidney Sambell

Women 50 Freestyle — Third place, Kayla Brown

Women 50 Freestyle — Fourth place, Grace Garling

Men 50 Freestyle — Second place, Thomas Gattin

Men 50 Freestyle — Third place, Asa Condor

Men 50 Freestyle — Fourth place, Enrique Martinez

Men 50 Freestyle — Fifth place, Kyle Pickett

Women 100 Yard Freestyle — First place, Tyeler Hess

Women 100 Yard Freestyle — Second place, Hannah Saenz

Men 100 Yard Freestyle — First place, Cade Ferry

Men 100 Yard Freestyle — Third place, Kyle Pickett

Men 100 Yard Freestyle — Fourth place, Bryce Thomison

Women 100 Yard Backstroke — First place, Victoria Chavarria

Women 100 Yard Backstroke — Fourth place, Grace Garling

Men 100 Yard Backstroke — First place, Cade Ferry

Men 100 Yard Backstroke — Second place, Asa Condor

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke — First place, Sidney Sambell

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke — Second place, Kayla Brown

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke — Fifth place, Alyssa Bonnette

Men 100 Yard Breaststroke — First place, Gabe Perez,

Men 100 Yard Breaststroke — Second place, Enrique Martinez

Relay Results

Women 200 Yard Medley A Relay — First place, Grace Garling (12), Sidney Sambell (10), Hannah Saenz (12), Tyeler Hess (11)

Women 200 Yard Medley B Relay — Third place, Ryann Seldge (10), Alyssa Bonnette (12), Emma Perkins (10), Kayla Brown (11)

Men 200 Yard Medley A Relay — Second place, Enrique Martinez (12), Kyle Pickett (12), Gabe Perez (12), Bryce Thomison (9)

Women 200 Yard Freestyle A Relay — First place, Grace Garling (12), Victoria Chavarria (10), Keira Lehman (10), Sidney Sambell (10)

Women 200 Yard Freestyle B Relay — Third place, Ryann Seldge (10), Addison Kimbrell (9), Emma Perkins (10), Kayla Brown (11)

Men 200 Yard Freestyle A Relay — First place, Cade Ferry (12), Asa Condor (11), Kyle Pickett (12), Thomas Gattin (12)

Men 200 Yard Freestyle B Relay — Second place, Joshua Reiser (11), Luke Tran (12), Judd Nash (9), Enrique Martinez (12)

Women 400 Yard Freestyle A Relay — First place, Tyeler Hess (11), Keira Lehman(10), Victoria Chavarria (10), Hannah Saenz (12)

Men 400 Yard Freestyle A Relay — Second place, Enrique Martinez (12), Asa Condor (11), Cade Ferry (12) Thomas Gattin (12)

Men 400 Yard Freestyle B Relay — Third place, Joshua Reiser (11), Luke Tran (12), Cezar Coronado (12), Bryce Thomison (9)