Indian swim team off to solid season start

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie High School swim team competed in Addison on Saturday at the 6A Tri-Meet with Bryan Adams and Midlothian High School. With a record number of Waxahachie swimmers taking the lanes, the Indian girls placed first overall and the Indian guys received second overall.

The highlight of the day was when the Indian girls’ 400 Freestyle Relay claimed 1st place and broke the 2020-21 school record with captain Hannah Saenz (12) and Tyeler Hess (11) leading the way. Saenz and Hess broke the 2019 school record last year. Saturday, Saenz, Hess, Lehman (10) and Sambell (10/anchor) broke the 2020 school record allowing them to stamp their names on the record for the best 400 Free Relay in WHS history.

As the swim season is just beginning, Tamara Pruitt, WHS swim coach, is expecting more records to be broken this school year. Follow Waxahachie High School Swimming on Instagram @hachiendnswim or like on Facebook at Waxahachie Swimming.

The following are WHS individuals and relays that placed in the top 5:

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle –3rd place - Victoria Chavarria

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle – 3rd place - Gabe Perez

Girls 200 Yard IM – 5th place - Keira Lehman

Girls 50 Freestyle – 2nd place - Tyeler Hess, 3rd place - Sidney Sambell, 4th place - Hannah Saenz

Boys 50 Freestyle – 1st place - Thomas Gattin, 3rd place - Enrique Martinez, 4th place - Eric Tran, 5th place - Kyle Pickett

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly – 3rdplace - Hannah Saenz Girls 100 Yard Freestyle – 1st place - Tyeler Hess, 2nd place - Sidney Sambell, 3rd place - Keira Lehman, 4th place - Isa Alcala

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle – 2nd place - Thomas Gattin, 3rd place - Asa Condor, 5th place - Enrique Martinez

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle – 1st place - Cade Ferry, 3rd place – Hamilton Drew

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke – 4th place – Emma Perkins

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke – 4th place – Asa Condor, 5th place – Cade Ferry

Girls 100 Yard Breastroke – 2nd place – Kayla Brown, 3rd place – Ava Boughton, 4th place – Alyssa Bonnette

Boys 100 Yard Breastroke – 4th place – Gabe Perez

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – 3rd place - Emma Perkins, Ava Boughton, Hannah Saenz, Kiera Lehman

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – 4th place – Ryann Seldge, Emma Taylor, Emma Perkins, Kayla Brown

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay – 3rd place – Asa Condor, Gabe Perez, Hamilton Drew, Kyle Pickett

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 2nd place - Victoria Chavarria, Keira Lehman, Tyeler Hess, Sidney Sambell

Boys 200 Freestyle Relay – 2nd place – Cade Ferry, Eric Tran, Enrique Martinez, Thomas Gattin

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 3rd place – Luke Tran, Cezar Coronado, Bryce Thomison, Kyle Pickett

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1st place and new WHS record – Keira Lehman, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess, Sidney Sambell

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 3rd place – Isa Alcala, Ava Boughton, Addison Gifford, Victoria Chavarria

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 2nd place – Asa Condor, Cade Ferry, Hamilton Drew, Thomas Gattin

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 4th place – Joshue Reiser, Luke Tran, Gabe Perez, Enrique Martinez