WHS swimmers recognized for academics

Daily Light report

Waxahachie High School seniors, and swim team captains, Corinne Auvenshine and Trista Mitchell have met the qualifications to be recognized as Academic All-State and Academic All-American swimmers. They are both 4 year swimmers and each have maintained a GPA above 3.75.

WHS junior swimmers Cade Ferry, Grace Garling and Luke Tran have also been recognized for the hard work in the classroom and meeting the qualifications to be honored as Academic All-State team members for swimming.