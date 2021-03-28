Daily Light announces Ellis HSSA swim teams

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards swimming teams in continuing its 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.

The boys’ swimming student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page B3 of this weekend’s paper. The girls’ team was published last week. All previously-announced teams are available for viewing at https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/elliscounty/.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for swimming are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from all high schools located within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Swimming selection criteria was based on placement in each championship meet with consideration taken to times, number of events entered in high competition and previous awards won.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 girls’ and boys’ Swimming Teams are, listed alphabetically:

Girls

Swimmer of the Year finalists

Brooke Bryant, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Madi Lofgren, Fr., Midlothian

Alyssa Steinfeldt, Sr., Midlothian

Team members

Makayla Bloom, Jr., Midlothian

Sophia Bray, Jr., Midlothian

Brooke Bryant, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Jillian Dayton, Sr., Waxahachie

Grace Garling, Jr., Waxahachie

Tyeler Hess, Soph., Waxahachie

Maggie Hunter, Fr., Midlothian

Madi Lofgren, Fr., Midlothian

Kayleen Potter, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Hannah Saenz, Jr., Waxahachie

Elle Schenck, Jr., Midlothian

Alyssa Steinfeldt, Sr., Midlothian

Honorable mention

Kayla Brown, Soph., Waxahachie

Victoria Chavarria, Fr., Waxahachie

Keira Lehman, Fr., Waxahachie

Allie Potter, Fr., Midlothian

Sidney Sambell, Fr., Waxahachie

Emily Steed, Soph., Midlothian

Boys

Swimmer of the Year finalists

Jaxson Chambers, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Gabe Darrett, Jr., Midlothian

Jon Stephenson, Soph., Midlothian

Team members

Ethan Branscum, Sr., Midlothian

Jaxson Chambers, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Tate Cox, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Gabe Darrett, Jr., Midlothian

Jake Dawson, Jr., Midlothian

Cade Ferry, Jr., Waxahachie

Thomas Gattin, Jr., Waxahachie

Kalyb Holder, Soph., Midlothian

Colton Landon, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Ben Rhine, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Jon Stephenson, Soph., Midlothian

Matthew Thomas, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Honorable mention

Brayden Anaya, Fr., Midlothian

Rafe Butler, Sr., Waxahachie

Cade Carrasco, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Asa Condor, Soph., Waxahachie

Hamilton Drew, Fr., Waxahachie

Thomas Helleck, Fr., Midlothian

Enrique Martinez, Jr., Waxahachie

Joseph Medeiros, Sr., Life Waxahachie

Aaron Melton, Fr., Midlothian

Gabe Perez, Jr., Waxahachie

Kyle Pickett, Jr., Waxahachie

Eric Tran, Fr., Waxahachie

Nathan Woolard, Sr., Waxahachie