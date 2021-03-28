Daily Light announces Ellis HSSA swim teams
Top athletes recognized for achievements in 2020-2021 season
The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards swimming teams in continuing its 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars.
The boys’ swimming student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page B3 of this weekend’s paper. The girls’ team was published last week. All previously-announced teams are available for viewing at https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/elliscounty/.
The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.
Finalists for superlative awards for swimming are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from all high schools located within the county.
This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.
Swimming selection criteria was based on placement in each championship meet with consideration taken to times, number of events entered in high competition and previous awards won.
Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 girls’ and boys’ Swimming Teams are, listed alphabetically:
Girls
Swimmer of the Year finalists
Brooke Bryant, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Madi Lofgren, Fr., Midlothian
Alyssa Steinfeldt, Sr., Midlothian
Team members
Makayla Bloom, Jr., Midlothian
Sophia Bray, Jr., Midlothian
Brooke Bryant, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Jillian Dayton, Sr., Waxahachie
Grace Garling, Jr., Waxahachie
Tyeler Hess, Soph., Waxahachie
Maggie Hunter, Fr., Midlothian
Madi Lofgren, Fr., Midlothian
Kayleen Potter, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Hannah Saenz, Jr., Waxahachie
Elle Schenck, Jr., Midlothian
Alyssa Steinfeldt, Sr., Midlothian
Honorable mention
Kayla Brown, Soph., Waxahachie
Victoria Chavarria, Fr., Waxahachie
Keira Lehman, Fr., Waxahachie
Allie Potter, Fr., Midlothian
Sidney Sambell, Fr., Waxahachie
Emily Steed, Soph., Midlothian
Boys
Swimmer of the Year finalists
Jaxson Chambers, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Gabe Darrett, Jr., Midlothian
Jon Stephenson, Soph., Midlothian
Team members
Ethan Branscum, Sr., Midlothian
Jaxson Chambers, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Tate Cox, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Gabe Darrett, Jr., Midlothian
Jake Dawson, Jr., Midlothian
Cade Ferry, Jr., Waxahachie
Thomas Gattin, Jr., Waxahachie
Kalyb Holder, Soph., Midlothian
Colton Landon, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Ben Rhine, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Jon Stephenson, Soph., Midlothian
Matthew Thomas, Sr., Mid. Heritage
Honorable mention
Brayden Anaya, Fr., Midlothian
Rafe Butler, Sr., Waxahachie
Cade Carrasco, Jr., Mid. Heritage
Asa Condor, Soph., Waxahachie
Hamilton Drew, Fr., Waxahachie
Thomas Helleck, Fr., Midlothian
Enrique Martinez, Jr., Waxahachie
Joseph Medeiros, Sr., Life Waxahachie
Aaron Melton, Fr., Midlothian
Gabe Perez, Jr., Waxahachie
Kyle Pickett, Jr., Waxahachie
Eric Tran, Fr., Waxahachie
Nathan Woolard, Sr., Waxahachie