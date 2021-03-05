Life’s Bryant competes at state

Daily Light report

SAN ANTONIO — Life Waxahachie High School senior Brooke Bryant competed in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state swimming and diving championships on Tuesday at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium.

Bryant finished 14th in the preliminary race in 5 minutes, 19.24 seconds, and then came in third in the B final and 11th in the overall finals in 5:12.25.

Bryant, who has signed to swim with Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, won the gold medal at the Class 5A Region IV championship meet in a time of 5:19.08 last month. Bryant also competed in the 100 backstroke at the region meet, placing third.

Bryant was making her second trip to state. Last year as a junior, she finished 14th in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle prelims and improved a spot in the finals, placing 13th in 5:12.96.

This year’s girls’ state meet was postponed because of the power outages and water shortages that were taking place in San Antonio because of the winter storm.

Last weekend, Midlothian Heritage’s Jaxson Chambers competed in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle event at the UIL boys’ state meet.

The lone entrant from Ellis County in the boys’ state meet, Chambers placed 11th in the preliminaries on Saturday in a time of 1 minute, 45.57 seconds, less than four seconds off the winning pace but shy of advancing to the A finals. In the B finals, Chambers finished 15th in 1:46.93.

Chambers had placed second in the boys’ 200 freestyle in a time of 1:44.82 at last month’s 5A Region IV meet, and earned a call-up to state as a regional runner-up. Chambers also placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 49.13 seconds.

Only a junior, Chambers will have a chance next year to improve his time and compete again for a spot at state.