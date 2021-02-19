UIL girls swim meet rescheduled

Greg Riddle

The Dallas Morning News

For the second time this week, the UIL postponed its girls swimming and diving state meet. It will now be March 1-2 at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

It was delayed because of expected power outages and water shortages in San Antonio, the UIL said. The boys state meet will still be held Feb. 26-27, as scheduled.

San Antonio residents have been asked to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking after power outages affected water treatment plants. Similar notices have been issued for several North Texas cities, including Arlington, Denton and Fort Worth.

Cities are dealing with water shortages as pipes freeze and burst after millions of Texans were left without power this week during a storm that produced record low temperatures and three to five inches of snow in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Tickets purchased for the girls meet will be valid for the new dates. The UIL said that schools participating in the girls meet may practice on Feb. 28 for no longer than two hours, and starting no earlier than 2 p.m., with local school administration approval.

The UIL had announced Tuesday night that the girls state meet had been postponed until next Monday and Tuesday after inclement weather around the state forced many school districts to close through Thursday or Friday. The meet was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

For both the boys and girls state meets, Class 6A will compete on the first day and Class 5A on the second day, with preliminaries beginning at 10 a.m. every day.

Life Waxahachie senior Brooke Bryant will compete in the Class 5A 500-yard freestyle on March 2.

This storm forced more than 3 million Texans, many of them in North Texas, to endure extended power outages. Birdville, Grapevine-Colleyville, Mansfield, Northwest and Richardson school districts have shut down for the rest of the week.