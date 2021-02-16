Life’s Bryant returns to state meet

Daily Light report

Senior Brooke Bryant of Life Waxahachie has qualified for the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state swimming and diving championships for the second year in a row.

Weather conditions permitting, Bryant will compete in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle this Friday and Saturday at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio, after she won the gold medal at the 5A Region IV meet last week in The Colony in a time of 5 minutes,19.08 seconds.

Bryant also competed in the 100 backstroke at the region meet, placing third.

Last year as a junior, Bryant finished 14th in the girls’ 500 freestyle prelims at state and improved a spot in the finals, placing 13th in 5:12.96.

Joseph Medeiros of Life also competed in the regional meet in the boys’ 200 free, finishing 14th in the preliminaries.

Meanwhile, Midlothian Heritage’s Jaxson Chambers will represent Ellis County at the 5A boys’ state swimming and diving championships, which will take place next week.

Chambers, a junior, placed second in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1 minute, 44.82 seconds at last weekend’s regional meet, and earned a call-up to state as the top runner-up across all eight regions. Chambers also placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 49.13 seconds.

The boys’ state meet will be held next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, also at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

Other HHS regional competitors included Colton Landon, who was 14th in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 breaststroke; Tate Cox, who was seventh in the 100 butterfly; Matthew Thomas, who was 11th in the 100 backstroke; Cade Carrasco, who was 13th in the 200 individual medley. The Jags had one swimmer in the girls’ competition, junior Kayleen Potter, who was fourth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.

In the boys’ relay events, Thomas, Ben Rhine, Cox and Landon teamed up to place fifth in the 200 medley preliminaries. The team of Thomas, Rhine, Cox and Chambers was fourth in the 200 freestyle and third in the 400 freestyle.

The Midlothian High School Panthers, meanwhile, advanced all qualifiers to the finals, including 14 events in the championship final heat.

Geoffrey Darrett won silver in the 50 freestyle and missed an automatic state berth by just a quarter-second; Darrett also placed 13th in the 100 freestyle. The boys’ 200 medley relay team finished second in a time of 1:42.02, four seconds behind race winner Texarkana Texas High; the MHS 200 free relay team placed third in 1:31.79; and the 400 free relay finished 10th.

Among other Panther results, Jon Stephenson finished third in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 200 IM; Kalyb Holder was fifth in the 500 freestyle; Jacob Dawson placed sixth in the 100 free; Ethan Branscum was 14th in the 100 fly

In the girls’ division, Alyssa Steinfeldt, who qualified for state a year ago, finished third in the 100 breast in 1:13.15 and fourth in the 100 fly in 1:03.99. The MHS 200 free relay team was third in 1:49.46; and the Lady Panther 200 medley relay team was fourth in 2:02.02.

Other Lady Panther competitors included Madiana Lofgren, who placed seventh in both the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle; Makayla Bloom, who was 10th in the 50 free; Sophia Bray, 10th in the 100 fly; Margaret Hunter, 10th in the 500 free and 10th in the 200 IM; Emily Steed, 11th in the 200 IM; Elle Schenck, 11th in the 100 free and 15th in the 100 breast; and Allie Potter, 16th in the 100 breast.