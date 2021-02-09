WHS swimmers compete at regionals

Daily Light report

LEWISVILLE — The Waxahachie High School swimming team competed last weekend in the Class 6A Region II championship meet at the Lewisville Westside Aquatic Center.

Among the top finishers for the school, the Lady Indians’ 200-meter freestyle relay team of Grace Garling, Jillian Dayton, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess set a new school record, finishing in 10th place.

The team set another school record with a total of 16 entries at the regional meet.

WHS results are as follows:

Girls 200 medley Relay - 13th place - Grace Garling, Tyeler Hess, Hannah Saenz, Sidney Sambell

Boys 200 medley Relay - 13th place - Asa Condor, Nathan Woolard, Rafe Butler, Eric Tran

Girls 200 freestyle - 16th place - Victoria Chavarria

Boys 200 freestyle - 14th place Cade Ferry, 16th place Gabe Perez

Girls 200 IM - 14th place Keira Lehman

Girls 50 freestyle - 12th place Tyeler Hess, 15th place Sidney Sambell

Boys 50 freestyle - 13th place Thomas Gattin

Girls 500 freestyle - 14th place Keira Lehman

Boys 500 freestyle - 15th place Hamilton Drew

Girls 200 freestyle Relay - 10th place (New School Record) - Grace Garling, Jillian Dayton, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess

Boys 200 freestyle relay - 11th place - Cade Ferry, Rafe Butler, Enrique Martinez, Thomas Gattin

Boys 100 backstroke - 15th place - Cade Ferry

Girls 100 breaststroke - 16th place - Kayla Brown

Boys 400 freestyle relay - 13th place - Kyle Pickett, Cade Ferry, Rafe Butler, Thomas Gattin