WHS swimmers compete at regionals
Girls 200 freestyle relay team sets new school record
LEWISVILLE — The Waxahachie High School swimming team competed last weekend in the Class 6A Region II championship meet at the Lewisville Westside Aquatic Center.
Among the top finishers for the school, the Lady Indians’ 200-meter freestyle relay team of Grace Garling, Jillian Dayton, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess set a new school record, finishing in 10th place.
The team set another school record with a total of 16 entries at the regional meet.
WHS results are as follows:
Girls 200 medley Relay - 13th place - Grace Garling, Tyeler Hess, Hannah Saenz, Sidney Sambell
Boys 200 medley Relay - 13th place - Asa Condor, Nathan Woolard, Rafe Butler, Eric Tran
Girls 200 freestyle - 16th place - Victoria Chavarria
Boys 200 freestyle - 14th place Cade Ferry, 16th place Gabe Perez
Girls 200 IM - 14th place Keira Lehman
Girls 50 freestyle - 12th place Tyeler Hess, 15th place Sidney Sambell
Boys 50 freestyle - 13th place Thomas Gattin
Girls 500 freestyle - 14th place Keira Lehman
Boys 500 freestyle - 15th place Hamilton Drew
Girls 200 freestyle Relay - 10th place (New School Record) - Grace Garling, Jillian Dayton, Hannah Saenz, Tyeler Hess
Boys 200 freestyle relay - 11th place - Cade Ferry, Rafe Butler, Enrique Martinez, Thomas Gattin
Boys 100 backstroke - 15th place - Cade Ferry
Girls 100 breaststroke - 16th place - Kayla Brown
Boys 400 freestyle relay - 13th place - Kyle Pickett, Cade Ferry, Rafe Butler, Thomas Gattin