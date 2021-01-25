Making a splash: Tribe teams 2nd at district meet

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie High School swimming team finished second in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions and qualified 16 total entries to regionals last Wednesday in the District 6-6A championship meet at the Debbie Weems Mansfield ISD Natatorium.

Leading the way was Lady Indian freshman Sydney Sambell, who was named the female swimmer of the meet. Sambell was the silver medalist in the 50 freestyle and bronze medalist in the 100 freestyle.

Tyeler Hess was district champion in the girls’ 50 freestyle and bronze medalist in the 100 backstroke; and on the boys’ side, Thomas Gattin was district champion in the 50 freestyle and bronze medalist in the 100 freestyle. Another top finisher on the boys’ side was Cade Ferry with a silver in the 200 free and fourth place in the 100 backstroke.

WHS also notched a district championship in each division in the 200 free relays. Keira Lehman, Jillian Dayton, Hess and Grace Garling won the girls’ district title, and Ferry, Rafe Butler, Gattin and Enrique Martinez won gold in the boys’ 200 event.

In other individual events, Hannah Saenz was silver medalist in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 freestyle; Lehman won silver in the 200 individual medley and bronze in the 500 freestyle; Kayla Brown was fourth place in the butterfly; Victoria Chavarria was fourth in the 200 freestyle; Dayton was fourth in the 200 individual medley; and Garling was fourth in the 100 backstroke.

The relay team of Sambell, Saenz, Hess and Garling won silver in the girls’ 200 medley as well.

Ferry, Butler, Gattin and Kyle Pickett were silver medalists in the boys’ 400 freestyle relay; and Butler, Asa Condor, Nathan Woodard and Eric Tran won bronze in the 200 medley relay.

The Indians and Lady Indians finished behind South Grand Prairie in both competitions.

The UIL Class 6A Region II meet will be held Feb. 5-6 at the Westside Aquatic Center in Lewisville.