Lady Hawks receive postseason honors

Daily Light report

RED OAK — After making it to the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals, the Red Oak High School softball team received plenty of honors in voting by the coaches of District 14-5A at the end of the season.

Red Oak freshman Destan Burks was named the District 14-5A Offensive Player of the Year by district coaches. Burks was also named the Lady Hawks’ team offensive Most Valuable Player.

Senior Tabitha Jackson, junior Dylan Brown and senior Jazell Orozco were first-team all-district selections. Both Jackson and Brown were named team co-MVPs, and Orozco was named as the team defensive MVP.

Senior Tori Fowler, junior Lisandra Andrade and sophomore Rebecca Randerson were voted to the all-district second team.

Senior Tatum Hall, sophomore Leah Sanchez, sophomore Alyssa Valderas, freshman Natalie Enloe and freshman Melina Bernard were all honorable-mention all-district picks.

Hall, Fowler, Orozco and Enloe were all 14-5A academic all-district honorees as well.

The Lady Hawks finished with a 20-15 overall record. After a 2-6 start, the team jelled and finished as District 14-5A runner-up, then heated up in the playoffs, beating North Forney and Sulphur Springs before a region quarterfinal loss to Royse City in two games.