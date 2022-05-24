OCS finishes as TAPPS state runner-up

Daily Light report

ARLINGTON — The Ovilla Christian Lady Eagles made it to the summit of TAPPS state softball on Saturday, but fell short of a championship in a 17-4 loss to Shiner St. Paul in the Division IV championship game at Allan Saxe Field.

The Lady Eagles (12-4) made it a 6-4 game in the bottom of the third inning, but St. Paul pulled away and brought the run rule in effect with a seven-run top of the sixth.

The Lady Eagles were held to five singles, with Abi Howell batting 2-for-3 with two RBI. Madelyn Remek, Jordyn White and Sophie Henry each added a hit.

Leadoff batter Sydney Green hit for the cycle for St. Paul in its win, going 4-for-4 with four RBI.

In the third, Howell cleared the bases with a single and error, scoring three runs. Two runs scored on Howell's hit, with a third scoring on an error. The Lady Eagles added another run as Gena Garcia stole home on a double steal.

On Friday in the state semifinals, the Lady Eagles jumped on Fort Worth Temple Christian early and rolled to an 18-4 run-rule victory. OCS never trailed after scoring four runs in the top of the first and adding 10 more in the second.

Tinley Walton led the way on Friday, batting 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI. Eden Rose was 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored; and Jordyn White added a three-run triple. Howell pitched a four-hitter, striking out eight.