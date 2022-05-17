OCS advances to TAPPS state semis

Daily Light report

ITASCA — Abi Howell pitched a one-hitter, and Ovilla Christian School took advantage of a dozen Waco Vanguard College Prep walks as the Lady Eagles cruised to an 11-1 five-inning rout on Saturday in the TAPPS Division IV regional softball championship at Itasca High School.

Next up for the Lady Eagles (11-2) is the TAPPS state semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. against Fort Worth Temple Christian (17-0) at Allan Saxe Field at the University of Texas-Arlington. The championship game is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Howell also doubled, walked twice and scored a run, and Eden Rose finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI. Jessie Marshall added three RBI and Jadyn White had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run scored.

Vanguard broke on top 1-0 on a triple by Madorry Gonzales, followed by a wild pitch. That was the only hit and run allowed by Howell, who struck out six and walked three.

OCS took the lead for good with a four-run bottom of the second inning, the big hit coming on Rose’s two-run double. The Lady Eagles added three more in the third and four more in the fourth to walk off with the run-rule victory.

Royse City 4-4, Red Oak 3-0

HEATH — A hit batter with the bases loaded in the sixth inning drove in the eventual winning run as Royse City edged Red Oak, 4-3, to complete a sweep of a UIL Class 5A Region II quarterfinal series at Rockwall-Heath High School on Saturday.

Kaylee Schmitz pitched a complete game for the win for Royse City, striking out nine while allowing one earned run, four hits and two walks.

Red Oak (21-15) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3, two on a double by Tabitha Jackson, who finished with two hits. Jackson also had a quality start in the circle, allowing three earned runs, five hits and four walks over six innings with five strikeouts.

Aubrey Watkins hit two doubles to drive in Royse City’s three other runs, two in the second inning.

Royse City (29-7-1) will face The Colony in the region semifinal round.

On Friday in Game 1 at Duncanville, Schmitz threw a two-hit shutout as Royse City blanked Red Oak, 4-0. Schmitz had nine strikeouts.

Haley Gardella and Jenna Joyce had a two-run single apiece for Royse City, with Gardella finishing with three hits. Jazell Orozco had a double for Red Oak.

Crawford 4, Italy 0

WACO — Emily Janek did her best to keep the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Italy Lady Gladiators’ season going in her final high school softball game, but the 2A No. 1 Crawford Lady Pirates prevailed on Friday evening, 4-0, in Game 2 to sweep their Class 2A Region II quarterfinal series at Waco ISD Veterans’ Field.

The Lady Gladiators finish the year with a final record of 32-6-1.

Janek had two of Italy’s three hits and held Crawford to two unearned runs on six hits in the circle. But her Crawford counterpart, Kenzie Jones, struck out 13 and walked none in a complete-game shutout.

Macey Cooper singled for Italy’s only other hit.

The game was a pitchers’ duel until the bottom of the fourth, when Crawford broke on top 1-0 on a sacrifice fly. In the sixth, the Lady Pirates finally opened up daylight as Kylie Ray led off the inning with a homer and Crawford added a two-run single to complete the scoring.

Crawford (24-2) advances to this weekend’s 2A Region II semifinals and will face Archer City.