Lady Gladiators fall hard in Game 1

Daily Light report

WACO — The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Italy Lady Gladiators took it on the chin against the No. 1 Crawford Lady Pirates on Wednesday night, suffering a 20-2 five-inning loss in Game 1 of their Class 2A Region II quarterfinal series at Waco ISD Veterans Field.

Crawford (23-2) scored multiple runs in all five innings played, with Kylie Ray driving in seven runs on the night with a single, a double and a triple.

Keri Scott was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in both runs for Italy (32-5-1), on a single in the third inning that scored Landry Janek with Crawford already on top 10-0, and on a double to score Morgan Chambers in the bottom of the fifth. Chambers and Kinley Cate each had a single.

Game 2 was scheduled for Friday evening in Waco, and Game 3, if necessary, is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner advances to next week’s region semifinals and will face either Muenster or Archer City.

Italy and Crawford met in last spring’s 2A Region II final, and Crawford won Game 3, 1-0, on a walk-off to secure an appearance in the University Interscholastic League state tournament. The Lady Pirates went on to finish as 2A state runners-up with a 5-4 loss to Stamford in the state final.

In Class 5A Region II, Red Oak and Royse City were set to get their region quarterfinal series underway Friday night with Game 1 at Duncanville High School. Game 2 will be a 7 p.m. on Saturday at Rockwall-Heath, and Game 3, if necessary, would be Monday at 7 p.m. at Irving Nimitz. The winner will advance to play either Frisco Memorial or The Colony in the region semifinals next week.

OCS 11, Weatherford 1, (5)

OVILLA — The Ovilla Christian Lady Eagles moved on to the TAPPS Class 2A regional softball tournament with an 11-1 five-inning run-rule victory over Weatherford Christian on Tuesday night in the area round.

Madelyn Remek was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored in the leadoff spot for OCS (10-2), and Abi Howell and Jessie Marshall each drove in a pair of runs.

Howell allowed one unearned run on two hits in five innings, striking out four and walking three.

The first four innings were competitive as the Lady Eagles broke on top in the first on RBIs by Howell and Marshall, but Weatherford cut it to 2-1 on an error in the top of the second. Howell’s double in the third scored Remek to make it 3-1.

But in the bottom of the fifth, OCS exploded for eight runs with the benefit of only one base hit, ending the game early. The Lady Eagles took advantage of three walks, three hit batters, a wild pitch and two errors in the inning.