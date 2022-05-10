Lady Hawks top No. 9 Sulphur Springs in 3

Daily Light report

GRAND SALINE — Following a pair of close pitchers’ battles, the Red Oak Lady Hawks got a walk-off no-hit victory to stay alive and finally prevailed in Game 3, taking an 8-7 victory over Class 5A No. 9-ranked Sulphur Springs on Monday to close out a Class 5A Region II area-round playoff series at Grand Saline High School.

Freshman Natalie Enloe pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief to get the win in Game 3. Destan Burks, Tabitha Jackson and Becca Randerson had extra-base hits in the win.

The Lady Hawks (21-13) will take on Royse City this weekend in a 5A Region II quarterfinal series. Details were still being worked out as of press time.

The Lady Hawks engaged in a pitchers’ duel against Sulphur Springs on Friday, but could not find enough offense as the Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 win in Game 1. Tori Fowler was 2-for-3 and Randerson had the only other Red Oak hit.

On Monday in Grand Saline, however, the Lady Hawks returned the favor with a 1-0 victory in Game 2, forcing the deciding final game. Jackson pitched a no-hitter and also supplied the game-winning hit on an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh that scored Lisandra Andrade.

Italy def. Sam Rayburn 2-0

NEVADA — The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Italy Gladiators moved into the 2A Region II quarterfinals with a weekend sweep of Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn, winning 7-2 on Friday and 6-5 on Saturday at Community High School.

Emily Janek struck out 13 and allowed one earned run on three hits in the pitchers’ circle in Game 1. In Game 2, Janek tired in the seventh and was relieved by Keri Scott, who struck out the only batter she faced for the save to end a Sam Rayburn rally.

DaNaisia McCowan was 3-for-3 for Italy in Game 2, and Landry Janek, Kinley Cate and Morgan Chambers each had two hits. Cate finished with a double, a triple and two RBI.

In Friday’s opener, the Lady Gladiators (32-4-1) had six extra-base hits, including a homer by Scott, who was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Landry Janek, Macey Cooper and Emily Janek also had a pair of hits.

The Lady Gladiators will take on No. 1 Crawford at Waco ISD Field in a rematch of last year’s Region II final. Game 1 is Wednesday at 6 p.m., with Game 2 on Friday at 6 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, set for Saturday at 11 a.m.