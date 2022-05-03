Temple wins 2 to end Lady Indians’ season

Daily Light report

TEMPLE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians entered the final day of their Class 6A Region II bi-district series against Temple needing just one more win to advance — but host Temple beat the Lady Indians twice, 6-0 and 6-4, on Saturday to move on to the area round.

The Lady Indians, who won the opener Thursday, 3-2, wrapped up their season with a 20-10 overall record in what appears to be the final season for Lady Indians head coach Steve Howell.

WHS made one last push for survival in the seventh inning. Trailing 6-1, the Lady Indians’ Sam Christian scored on a fielder’s choice and an errant throw from shortstop to third, and Bryten Burns followed with a two-run double to score Darbie Richard and Makenae Stone and make it 6-4, bringing the potential tying run to the plate with one out.

But Temple freshman pitcher Maddison Ruiz ended the game with a strikeout and a fly ball to left.

With the series in the balance, the early innings of Game 3 were close. Temple took a 1-0 edge in the top of the second, but the Lady Indians tied it in the fourth on a Molly Gilbert RBI single scoring Kadin Vire, who had tripled. The Tem-Cats answered in the fifth for a 2-1 lead.

Temple opened up daylight in the final two innings as Meagan Easley’s solo home run made it 3-1 in the sixth, and the Tem-Cats added three more insurance runs in the seventh — which they would need.

Temple (21-11) will play Wylie in a three-game area series at Waxahachie High School’s Midkiff Athletic Complex starting with Game 1 at 5 p.m. Friday and ending with Games 2 and 3 on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, the Tem-Cats got a one-hitter from Ruiz as they squared the series with a 6-0 win. Ruiz took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in Game 2 and struck out 14.

Vire was the only WHS player to reach base in the game. Vire drew a walk and then broke up the no-hit bid with a clean one-out liner to center in the seventh.

The Tem-Cats took the lead early in Game 2 with a three-run homer by Brooke Knox, and added two more in the third and one more in the sixth.